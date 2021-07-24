fb-pixel Skip to main content
OLYMPICS

US nabs three medals in first two swim finals, including gold for Chase Kalisz

By Staff ReportUpdated July 24, 2021, 23 minutes ago
Chase Kalisz celebrates after winning the men's 400-meter individual medley early Sunday at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Chase Kalisz celebrates after winning the men's 400-meter individual medley early Sunday at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.Clive Rose/Getty

The United States is on the medal count in the Tokyo Olympics, and it happened with a 1-2 finish in the pool.

Chase Kalisz, a silver medalist in the 400-meter individual medley at the Rio Games in 2016, won the first swimming final of the 2020 Games in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds. The 27-year-old from Baltimore is a former training partner of Michael Phelps, the 28-time Olympic medalist who was analyzing the race on NBC’s broadcast.

Fellow American Jay Litherland, who was fifth in Rio, grabbed the silver in 4:10.28, edging 21-year-old Australian Brendon Smith by one-tenth of a second. Litherland, a fraternal triplet, was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and a New Zealander father. All three hold citizenship in all three nations, having come to America in 1999.

Kieran Smith added a bronze for the Americans in the night’s second medal event, the 400 freestyle, which was won in a surprise by Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia (3:43.36). He was eighth of the eight qualifiers in the final, but beat Australian Jack McLoughlin by 0.16 of a second. (Smith qualified seventh.)

