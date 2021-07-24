US nabs three medals in first two swim finals, including gold for Chase Kalisz

The United States is on the medal count in the Tokyo Olympics, and it happened with a 1-2 finish in the pool.

Chase Kalisz, a silver medalist in the 400-meter individual medley at the Rio Games in 2016, won the first swimming final of the 2020 Games in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds. The 27-year-old from Baltimore is a former training partner of Michael Phelps, the 28-time Olympic medalist who was analyzing the race on NBC’s broadcast.