US nabs three medals in first two swim finals, including gold for Chase Kalisz

The United States is on the medal count in the Tokyo Olympics, and it happened with a 1-2 finish in the pool.
Chase Kalisz, a silver medalist in the 400-meter individual medley at the Rio Games in 2016, won the first swimming final of the 2020 Games in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds. The 27-year-old from Baltimore is a former training partner of Michael Phelps, the 28-time Olympic medalist who was analyzing the race on NBC’s broadcast.
Fellow American Jay Litherland, who was fifth in Rio, grabbed the silver in 4:10.28, edging 21-year-old Australian Brendon Smith by one-tenth of a second. Litherland, a fraternal triplet, was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and a New Zealander father. All three hold citizenship in all three nations, having come to America in 1999.
Kieran Smith added a bronze for the Americans in the night’s second medal event, the 400 freestyle, which was won in a surprise by Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia (3:43.36). He was eighth of the eight qualifiers in the final, but beat Australian Jack McLoughlin by 0.16 of a second. (Smith qualified seventh.)