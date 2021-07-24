Defenseman Scott Morrow headed to Carolina after a stop in Amherst

“I’m super excited,” Morrow said over Zoom from Plymouth, Mich., where he is taking part in the World Junior Summer Showcase.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old right-shot defenseman became the Carolina Hurricanes’ first pick in the NHL Draft, at No. 40 overall. But before he begins his professional journey, he’ll be joining defending national champion UMass Amherst.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 195-pounder grew up in Darien, Conn., before attending prep hockey powerhouse Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minn. In three seasons with the school’s 18U Prep team, he tallied 167 points (45 goals, 122 assists).

Morrow initially committed to North Dakota before settling on UMass. He spent two weeks in Amherst this summer.

“I’m really liking it out there. It’s super great to be joining the culture there, which is really special and is really No. 1,” Morrow said. “I think I can bring a lot of things and hopefully we can go back-to-back and I can win a national championship, too. I’m super pumped.”

In the run-up to the draft, Morrow only spoke with the Hurricanes once and was unsure whether the team had much interest in him.

“But it’s clear to me from what they said to me afterwards that they were eyeing me and, obviously, they took me,” he said. “I’m just pumped. I’m a Carolina Hurricane. I can’t believe it.”

Morrow’s selection with the eighth pick of the second round — which Carolina acquired in a trade — was one of 21 Day 2 picks who have New England ties. Here are some of the most notable:

Nate Benoit, Mount St. Charles — A New Hampshire native, who committed to Providence College before going to play for the London Knights in the OHL, Benoit was taken in the sixth round (182nd overall) by the Wild. The 6-2 defensemen spent two seasons at the Rhode Island prep school, recording 83 points in 96 games, while also playing for the Rhode Island Saints 18U team.

Shane Lachance, Andover/Tabor — A sixth-round pick (186th overall) by the Edmonton Oilers, the 6-4 winger played the 2018-19 season for Andover High and the 2019-20 season at Tabor Academy. His father, Scott Lachance, was picked fourth overall by the New York Islanders in the 1991 NHL Draft and went on to play 819 games. Lachance is committed to Boston University, where his grandfather, Jack Parker, coached for 40 years, leading the Terriers to three national titles.

Robert “Cooper” Flinton, St. Paul’s School — A Dartmouth College commit, Flinton was taken in the seventh round (211th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning. In three years and 61 games at St. Paul’s School he totaled 41 points, including five goals and four assists in an abbreviated 2021 season. He also played for the Northern Cyclones and the North Shore Wings.

Josh Lopina, UMass Amherst — The first Minuteman to earn Hockey East Co-Rookie of the Year recognition, Lopina went to the Anaheim Ducks with the second pick of the fourth round (98th overall). A 6-2, 190-pound center, he finished ninth in the nation among freshmen with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 29 games.

Owen McLaughlin, Mount St. Charles — A 6-foot center from Pennsylvania, McLaughlin was selected with the 14th pick of the seventh round by the Philadelphia Flyers. He scored 16 goals with 38 assists during the 2020-21 season at Mount St. Charles and is committed to Penn State.

Bryce Montgomery, Cushing Academy — Selected in the sixth round (170th overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes, the Maryland native played in Ashburnham during the 2018-19 season, recording seven assists. A 6-5, 220-pound defenseman, he committed to Providence before opting to play two seasons for the London Knights in the OHL.

The remainder of Saturday’s local selections were players committed to play collegiately in New England:

UMass Amherst — Forward Taylor Makar. The younger brother of former UMass star and current Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, who signed a six-year, $54 million deal on Saturday — was taken 220th by the Avalanche. Ryan Ufko was selected with the 14th pick of the fourth round (115th overall) by the Nashville Predators.

Boston College — Aiden Hreschuk, a 5-11 defenseman from California was taken 94th by the Hurricanes. The Bruins picked up Andre Gasseau with the 21st selection of the seventh round (213th overall).

Boston University — The Bruins took Ty Gallagher, a 6-foot defenseman, with their final pick, the 217th overall selection.

Harvard — Aku Koskenvuo, a Finnish goalie, was taken in the fifth round (137th overall) by the Canucks. With the very next pick, the Hurricanes selected Jack Bar, a 6-2 defenseman.

New Hampshire — Stevin Sardarian was selected in the third round (88th overall) by the Sabres. The Lightning picked Alex Gagne in the sixth round (192nd overall).

Providence College — A 6-7 defenseman, Taige Harding was picked 91st by the Blackhawks. Guillaume Richard, a defenseman, was the fifth pick of the fourth round (101st overall) by the Blue Jackets.

Vermont — Six-foot-3 center Andrei Buyalski was taken 92nd overall by the Avalanche. Cal Thomas was selected by the Coyotes with the 171st pick.

UConn — Russian goalie Arsenii Sergeev was taken 205th overall by the Flames.

Quinnipiac — With the very last pick of the Draft, the Coyotes selected Sam Lipkin, a 6-2 left winger.