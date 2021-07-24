Game 99: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

After Rafael Devers homered twice to lift the Red Sox over the Yankees on Friday night, the Sox return to Fenway Saturday looking to make it three in a row over their rivals with Nate Eovaldi on the mound.
Eovaldi will face the Yankees for the second consecutive Saturday, having held them to one run on two hits over five innings of work last weekend. The first-time All-Star struck out seven batters, but took a no-decision in a 3-1 loss in the Bronx.
The Sox lineup will have to figure out Yankees starter Jameson Taillon, who tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings against Boston last weekend.
The Sox remain atop the AL East, a game ahead of the Rays, who are in Cleveland for the weekend.
Lineups
YANKEES (50-46): TBA
Pitching: RHP Jameson Taillon (5-4, 4.60 ERA)
RED SOX (60-38): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (9-5, 3.57 ERA)
Time: 4:05 p.m.
TV, radio: FS1, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Yankees vs. Eovaldi: Allen 3-6, Gardner 3-20, Gittens 0-2, LeMahieu 8-28, Odor 1-9, Stanton 5-19, Sánchez 2-14, Torres 6-24, Wade 0-2
Red Sox vs. Taillon: Bogaerts 3-9, Dalbec 0-3, Devers 1-3, Duran 0-2, Hernández 1-7, Martinez 1-3, Plawecki 1-5, Renfroe 4-10, Verdugo 2-6, Vázquez 2-4
Stat of the day: Rafael Devers, 24, is the third-youngest Red Sox batter to hit 100 homers, after Ted Williams (23) and Tony Conigliaro (22).
Notes: The Red Sox improved to 9-2 against the Yankees this season on Friday. New York earned its first two wins in 2021 over the Red Sox at home last weekend and had won four straight overall before dropping back-to-back games in Boston ... Eovaldi is facing his former team for the third time in five starts, and is is 3-2 with a 2.88 ERA in 12 career appearances ... The Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu has a league-leading 33-game on-base streak ... The Red Sox have identical records at and away from Fenway this season, 30-19 at home and 30-19 on the road.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.