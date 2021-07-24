Game 99: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

After Rafael Devers homered twice to lift the Red Sox over the Yankees on Friday night, the Sox return to Fenway Saturday looking to make it three in a row over their rivals with Nate Eovaldi on the mound.

Eovaldi will face the Yankees for the second consecutive Saturday, having held them to one run on two hits over five innings of work last weekend. The first-time All-Star struck out seven batters, but took a no-decision in a 3-1 loss in the Bronx.

The Sox lineup will have to figure out Yankees starter Jameson Taillon, who tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings against Boston last weekend.