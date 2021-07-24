Globe’s Nick Cafardo posthumously receives BBWAA’s Career Excellence Award in Cooperstown

“Earning the respect of his colleagues and peers was paramount to Dad. This recognition, the most significant that any baseball writer can receive, would be a tremendous source of pride for him,” said Ben Cafardo after accepting the award on behalf of his father.

On Saturday, his family made the journey for him as Cafardo posthumously received the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Career Excellence Award in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Nick Cafardo’s favorite road trip every season was to the Hall of Fame to cover the induction ceremony for the Globe and catch up with old friends from around baseball. It was a tradition halted only by his unexpected death in 2019.

He was accompanied by his mother, Leeanne, and sister Emilee. Grandchildren Annabella and Noah also were on hand.

“While of course today is bittersweet, since this is his honor to accept, I can feel his presence here with us,” Ben Cafardo said.

Nick Cafardo died while covering spring training in 2019. He was selected as winner of the award later that year, but the ceremony was canceled last summer because of the pandemic.

The Hall of Fame decided to break the annual ceremony into two parts this year. The awards for writers and broadcasters were presented Saturday at the Glimmerglass Opera House without an audience.

The latest additions to the Hall of Fame — Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons, and Larry Walker — will be honored on Sept. 8 outdoors.

In addition to Cafardo, Dick Kaegel of MLB.com was presented with the BBWAA’s Career Excellence Award for 2021. Al Michaels and Ken Harrelson were recognized as the last two winners of the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting.

In addition, the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award was given to the family of the late David Montgomery, who spent 48 seasons with the Phillies and was chairman at the time of his death in 2019.

On behalf of his family, Ben Cafardo thanked his father’s colleagues and editors, past and present, at the Globe.

Nick Cafardo, who grew up in Hanson, joined the Globe in 1989 and quickly became a prominent baseball writer nationally.

“Since his passing, I’ve often been asked, what made him successful for so long in an industry that is not always kind to longevity,” his son said. “To know that, you have to know his story. His story was about family and baseball. Family was in his heart, and baseball was in his soul.”

For friends and colleagues, Cafardo’s loss still resonates.

“Even now, more than two years after he tragically left us way too soon, it’s difficult to know what I miss most about Nick — his friendship or his work,” said Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal, who has covered the Red Sox since 1989.

“When you know someone on both a professional and personal level, the two tend to become intertwined. As a friend, Nick was a prince of a man, loyal and generous. As a reporter, he was indefatigable with a work ethic that would put far younger competitors to shame. Nick loved life and his job equally. Whether you were a friend or a reader, you benefited from his commitment to you.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday that he misses his conversations with Cafardo.

“I think it’s a well-deserved honor,” Cora said. “Not only for a great reporter, but a better person … Now that we look back, he lived a great life. He was great to us. He’s dearly missed.”

Saturday’s ceremony will be aired at noon on Sunday on MLB.com and Facebook.com/baseballhall and at 8 p.m. on MLB Network.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.