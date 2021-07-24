Kansas basketball coach Bill Self tests positive for COVID-19

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said he tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. Self, who is fully vaccinated, said in a statement on the university’s Twitter account Friday that he was “feeling pretty good right now.” He will remain in isolation at his home in Lawrence. The coach said he had minor symptoms on Thursday and wanted to be tested before he traveled to watch recruits at various tournaments. Two tests confirmed that he was positive. Self said he believes he would be in much worse condition if he was not vaccinated. “If you have not, please get vaccinated so we don’t have to worry about this virus continuing to affect our communities and loved ones,” he said.

NASCAR penalized the Hendrick Motorsports teams of reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman for engine allocation infractions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Elliott’s No. 9 team and Bowman’s No. 48 were found in violation of a rule that covers engine assembly. A statement from Hendrick Motorsports released Thursday said the violations were the result of an administrative error that resulted in a sealed engine assigned to Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet being unintentionally allocated to the No. 48. Competition officials also deducted 25 points from each team’s total in both the driver and team owner standing. Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson and Bowman’s crew chief Greg Ives each was fined $50,000. The penalty drops Elliott from fifth to sixth in the Cup series standings. Bowman remains 11th in points … Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is still angry at the crash which knocked Formula One leader Max Verstappen out of the British Grand Prix last weekend, allowing winner Lewis Hamilton to close the gap at the top of the drivers’ championship to eight points. Hamilton won at Silverstone despite taking a 10-second time penalty after he was judged to have been responsible for Verstappen’s crash on Lap 1 at the high-speed Copse corner.

Soccer

Revolution’s Kessler slated for spot

The US Soccer Federation has asked for Revolution defender Henry Kessler to replace injured Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman on its CONCACAF Gold Cup roster. Zimmerman was hurt early in the first half of last Sunday’s 1-0 win over Canada, which completed the group stage. The US team plays Jamaica in the quarterfinals on Sunday at Arlington, Texas. Kessler, 23, was part of the US under-24 team that failed to qualify for the Olympics. He has not played for the senior national team. Most regulars on the national team are skipping the Gold Cup …Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed a contract extension through at least the 2023-24 season. The show of confidence in Solskjaer follows a second-place finish in the Premier League and a trip to Europa League final. The deal includes an option for 2024-25. The Norwegian was hired in December 2018 as an interim replacement for Jose Mourinho, and he was made permanent later that season. United ended last season without silverware after losing the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties. It’s the longest drought for United since the 1980s, in the early days of Alex Ferguson’s otherwise trophy-filled reign. Solskajer played for United from 1996-2007 and scored 126 goals. His most famous goal was his late winner in the 1999 Champions League final. On Friday, England winger Jadon Sancho finalized his move to United by signing a five-year contract with an option for a sixth season. United paid Borussia Dortmund a transfer fee of 85 million euros ($100 million) for the 21-year-old Sancho, the German club said … Tottenham signed goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini from Italian club Atalanta on a season-long loan with an option to make the move permanent. Gollini will be expected to challenge stalwart Hugo Lloris. Lloris has been with Tottenham since the 2012-13 season but his contract expires next June … Russia’s soccer federation has appointed Valery Karpin on a temporary contract to coach the national team through its World Cup qualifying group. The former Russia midfielder replaces Stanislav Cherchesov who was fired after the team placed last in its group at the European Championship last month … Jonathan Mensah’s 65th-minute goal was enough as the Columbus Crew shut out host Atlanta United. 1-0. Mensah recorded the only goal for the Crew (6-3-6) on a header, assisted by Marlon Hairston.

Baseball

WooSox lose doubleheader

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs swept a double-header against the visiting Worcester Red Sox, winning the first game, 10-7, and the second, 6-4 …The Portland Sea Dogs, who changed their name to the Maine Red Snappers for a single game in honor of National Hot Dog Month, walked it off for a second straight night with a 6-4 victory over the visiting Harrisburg Senators. The Sea Dogs’ Josh Winckowski pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out two. He retired 18 consecutive batters … The host Lehigh Valley IronPigs beat the Worcester Red Sox, 10-7. It was Worcester’s third straight loss to Lehigh Valley.

Tennis

Collins, Ruse to play for title

Top-seeded Danielle Collins will try to win her first WTA title at the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy on Sunday, while qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse will be aiming for her second title in two weeks. Collins reached her first career final after beating fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai, 6-4, 6-3, in the semifinals. Ruse battled past sixth-seeded Oceane Dodin, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-0), 6-1, to advance.