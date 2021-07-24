Max Scherzer scratched with triceps discomfort, but Nats, righty unconcerned

The three-time Cy Young Award winner, who turns 37 on Tuesday, has been the subject of trade speculation as the Nationals continue to struggle. His absence now is another issue for the Washington rotation, which has been without Stephen Strasburg since early June because of lingering neck problems.

Advertisement

“The elbow is fine, the shoulder is fine. ... We don’t have any problems there,” Scherzer said. “I just got to get rid of this inflammation in the triceps so that when I pitch nothing bad happens.”

Rich Hill will make Mets debut on Sunday

Milton’s Rich Hill is expected to make his New York Mets debut on Sunday when New York plays Toronto at Citi Field. Manager Luis Rojas said Hill would arrive at the ballpark before Saturday night’s game against the Blue Jays and throw on the side. The Mets acquired the 41-year-old lefthander in a trade with Tampa Bay on Friday. Hill went 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts for the Rays this season. He faced Toronto on July 11 and gave up three runs on four hits and three walks in five innings. Hill will be a much-needed addition to a starting rotation that has been depleted by injuries, most notably ace Jacob deGrom being on the 10-day injured list with tightness in his right forearm. Left-handed David Peterson had been expected to return sometime in August after being sidelined with an oblique strain, but the Mets announced they were moving him to he 60-day IL after he fractured his right foot walking back to the clubhouse following Friday night’s win. Rojas also said righty Carlos Carrasco will make a rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, aiming to throw three innings . . . Terry Francona didn’t manage Cleveland’s game against Tampa Bay because of a lingering head cold. The 62-year-old conducted his pregame press conference at Progressive Field before being sent home by the team’s medical staff. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale managed in his absence . . . Atlanta designated outfielder Ender Inciarte for assignment prior to its Saturday game against Philadelphia. Inciarte, 30, was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in order to make the move. With the team since 2016, the 2017 All-Star and three-time Gold Glover is hitting just .215/.276/.316 this season in 52 games. He is the final guaranteed year of a five-year, $30.5 million deal, which includes a $9 million team option for 2022 . . . Arizona catcher Daulton Varsho homered for the third straight game and hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run seventh inning, leading MLB-worst Arizona past the host Cubs, 7-3. The teams waited out a 1-hour, 39-minute rain delay after the top of the ninth on a mostly sunny and steamy afternoon. By then, the Cubs were well on their way to their 18th loss in 24 games, as the Diamondbacks won just their 12th road game of the season. Merrill Kelly allowed two runs in six innings for Arizona, which erased an early 2-0 deficit.