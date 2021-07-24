Read Ben Cafardo’s speech after accepting the BBWAA Career Excellence Award on behalf of his father, the late Nick Cafardo

On behalf of my mom, Leeanne, and sister, Emilee, we’d like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, Jane Forbes Clark and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, as well as Dan Shaughnessy, Michael Silverman, Pete Abraham, and the entire Boston Writers’ chapter, for their work to make today possible.

Earning the respect of his colleagues and peers was paramount to Dad. This recognition, the most significant that any baseball writer can receive, would be a tremendous source of pride for him. Thank you and congratulations to all those being honored today.

My father would also have wanted to thank every baseball player, manager, coach, umpire, scout, agent, and executive that he had the privilege of covering across his 35-year career writing about baseball. Baseball, the greatest game, as he often said.

Thank you to MLB Network, NESN, the Boston Red Sox, to the rest of the 30 clubs, Major League Baseball, and ESPN. And thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love and respect you’ve shown my dad and our family these last 2½ years.

To the readers of the Boston Globe, viewers of NESN and MLB Network, and to all the baseball fans across the country, particularly in New England, thank you. He was one of you and he felt a deep sense of obligation to be there for you every day, breaking news, documenting events, and telling the story of the Boston Red Sox and the sport at large.

Across nearly four full decades in journalism, he became a go-to voice in the Boston area — and nationally — for generations of baseball fans. People completely trusted what he wrote and said. This was a responsibility of utmost importance to him. When you read my dad in the Boston Globe, watched him on NESN and MLB Network, or listened to him on WEEI or WRKO back in the day, you could rest assured that he’d be researched and ready and he’d serve the fans. He knew the priority was the reader.

Boston Globe baseball colleague Pete Abraham once said he was a baseball writer straight out of central casting. He loved the romance of the game, the way it connected generations and mirrored so many crucial periods in American history. He loved the ebb and flow of a season and even the daily grind.

But what he cherished most was developing relationships with people in and around the game. He cherished those long hours in the press box, meetings on the field or in the clubhouse, the long airplane trips, chats in Marriott lobbies and coffee shops because of the people.

While of course today is bittersweet, since this is his honor to accept, I can feel his presence here with us. Perhaps that’s because out of the countless trips he took each year covering this game, his favorite was his annual Cooperstown trip to cover Hall of Fame weekend. Again, it was about the people.

His close friends and terrific writers Bob Nightengale, Scott Miller, and Kevin Kernan and the late, longtime scout Gary Hughes — the Cooperstown crew. It was Dad’s favorite weekend each year. And now, how fitting, that he’s here forever.

Since his passing, I’ve often been asked, what made him successful for so long in an industry that is not always kind to longevity. To know that you have to know his story. His story was about family and baseball. Family was in his heart, and baseball was in his soul.

He was raised in Hanson, Mass., about 40 miles south of Boston, by two hard-working Italian immigrants, his mom Adelina and dad Nicola, they called him Nicky. They worked multiple jobs in factories and sewing shops so Nicky and his brother Fred could have essentials. It was in that environment during his upbringing where Dad developed his well-documented work ethic.

As Red Sox manager Alex Cora endearingly noted when he passed, Dad used to ride him, and other managers, about player offdays. He simply didn’t believe in them. His parents didn’t take offdays, and neither did he.

As a child, he listened to Red Sox games on local radio in the 1960s, eating grilled cheese sandwiches and playing catch. He often waxed poetic about these youthful days, and the 1967 Impossible Dream team Red Sox. It was those days that solidified his love of baseball.

His parents didn’t speak English fluently and in turn, Dad didn’t learn how to speak or write English until middle school. Once he learned to write the language, he knew instantly he wanted to write about baseball. It’s all he ever wanted to do.

He was a classic ball writer. He cut his teeth in what used to be considered the old-fashioned way, by elevating through the local newspaper ranks: the Brockton Enterprise, the Quincy Patriot Ledger.

He would routinely break stories to the point that it caught the attention of legendary Boston Globe sports editor Don Skwar. In 1989, Don made his first hire as sports editor, my dad. He always felt a deep connection to Don, as well as the great Joe Sullivan, who would succeed Don as sports editor.

He appreciated all of the editors, copy editors, among them current Globe editors Matt Pepin, Scott Thurston, Greg Lang, and Jim Hoban. He appreciated all of you, as well as the Globe’s skilled IT personnel who saved his butt time and time again when he was on deadline. He wasn’t exactly the most technologically advanced.

The Boston Globe — one of America’s best sports pages ever. Actually, I can hear my dad now editing out the phrase “one of.” The Globe has had a dream team of columnists, national writers, beat writers, and editors. It’s nearly impossible to overstate the Globe’s impact on New England, and on the entire country. The local sportswriter was a rock star and the Globe boasted, what would literally become, a Hall of Fame squad. He took great pride in being part of the starting lineup alongside names like Will McDonough, Dan Shaughnessy, Bob Ryan, Jackie MacMullan, Peter Gammons, Leigh Montville, Kevin Paul DuPont, and his friend, a true mentor, the late, great pioneer Larry Whiteside.

Perhaps apropos, Dad played a key role in helping ensure that Larry was on the ballot that ultimately led to his own posthumous recognition with this very same award.

Dad was an iron man. As the saying goes, he was Sunday. Literally. He delivered his popular Sunday notes column every week for 15 consecutive years, never missing a week. He was laser-focused on this column being valuable and took pride in following some of the all-time greats who penned the column before him.

Through his career, he kept an easygoing way about him. Even at the height of the season’s grind, he could be found busting chops, debating the best Italian restaurants, or somehow lightening the mood in the Fenway Park press box with his colleagues, and the press box staff members like Kevin Doyle, on those long baseball nights.

Despite the long days, West Coast road trips, and the toll that can take on your family, he was always there. His priorities were in order. He was appreciative of his wife, my beautiful mom, for running the show at home during all of those trips and for her unconditional love. And, oftentimes as we were growing up, my sister, who he had such a special connection with, and I were fortunate to attend these trips, traveling with my dad and mom all over the country and making countless family memories.

My dad met my mom on a basketball court. She preferred “Nick” to “Nicky.” In perhaps the ultimate blunder of his life, he was so excited to propose to my mom that he couldn’t wait for the scenic beach destination he had picked out and pulled over in a parking lot to pop the question. A Burger King parking lot. Quite the romantic.

He loved The Beatles, The Eagles, Stevie Wonder, and Steely Dan. He loved Journey, and even played the saxophone in the Whitman-Hanson High School band with Steve Smith, who would go on to become the drummer for Journey.

As he went from Nicky to Nick and then to Dad, he settled into his career and thrived as both a father and a writer.

In the 2½ years since his passing, we’ve felt so much love, kindness, and warmth. We’re grateful for the generosity of Jonny Miller, the support of Claire Smith, and friendship of Jeremy Kapstein. We were comforted that Stan Grossfeld, a longtime friend and renowned Globe journalist, was there by his side that fateful day in Fort Myers, Fla., along with Dan and Pete, and my aunt and cousin.

In later years, his pride and joy were his two beautiful grandchildren, who are here today, Annabella and Noah, who affectionately called him “Grand.” I think every baseball writer in the country knows who you two are because he showed off pictures of you both constantly. There was no sweeter joy in his life than the two of you and you both have a good luck charm in heaven.

He authored five books, covered 30 World Series, 10 Super Bowls, world-class boxing fights, and won awards. But none of that was crucial. He lived by the credo it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. For him, it all came back to family and baseball.

When another mentor of my dad’s, the late, great Will McDonough passed away, he wrote in his obituary the following passage: “When you wander through the visages of your life, there are people you will always remember. Those who were kind to you. Those who said something or passed along some wisdom that will stay with you forever. Those who always had your best interest at heart.”

He believed this deeply about Will, just like we all believe it about Dad. Congratulations, Dad. You did it and you did it the right way.

Thank you.”

