Red Sox implode in 4-3 loss to Yankees, wasting a strong outing by Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi opened the game with a relentless attack on the strike zone, with 31 of 35 offerings landing in the strike zone or eliciting a swing — an 89 percent strike rate through three innings that was the highest by any big league starter in any game since Sept. 2019.

After they were dominated for seven shutout innings by Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi, the New York Yankees fashioned a run against hard-throwing righthander that led to his departure with two outs in the eighth. The Yankees then rallied for three more runs, with Gleyber Torres delivering the go-ahead run on a weak fly ball to right field, against reliever Adam Ottavino to pin the Sox with a stunning 4-3 loss on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Both Eovaldi’s aggressiveness and his wide array of pitches — in the first inning, he featured his entire five-pitch mix (high-90s fastballs, cutters, sliders, splitters, curves) — left the depleted Yankees looking defensive and overwhelmed. The righthander faced 11 batters through the first three innings, with each plate appearance resulting in either a strikeout (he fanned five) or groundball.

Most notably, after the Yankees threatened with a pair of hole-finding groundball singles to open the third, Eovaldi induced a 5-4-3 double play from D.J. LeMahieu, smartly turned with crisp throws from Rafael Devers and Kiké Hernández.

The offense wasted no time in providing Eovaldi with a cushion. Hernández continued his run as one of the game’s foremost top-of-the-order threats. For the eighth time in the last 22 games, he jumpstarted the Red Sox offense by ambushing an opposing starter for an extra-base hit as his team’s first batter of the game.

In this case, he smashed a Jameson Taillon fastball for a triple off the fence in center — a three-bagger that produced a run when Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor threw away the relay throw. The Little League homer marked the first time since Oct. 2, 1993 (Jeff McNeely), that the first Red Sox batter of a game scored on a triple and error.

It also continued an electrifying four-week run by Hernández atop the order. In 21 games since his return to the leadoff spot on June 27, Hernández is hitting .304/.423/.696 with eight homers and 15 extra-base hits.

That instant 1-0 advantage tripled in size over the next two innings. In the second, J.D. Martinez doubled and walked home when Kevin Plawecki crushed a two-bagger of his own.

In the third, Jarren Duran gave yet another indication of his extraordinary speed when he hit a routine grounder up the middle to lead off the inning. Odor, mindful that Duran’s speed can turn routine grounders into hits, kicked the ball into center.

As soon as Duran glimpsed the ricochet, he shifted into a hypersonic gear, racing to second base. That boldness netted the Sox a run, as Xander Bogaerts advanced Duran to third with a groundout and Rafael Devers lifted a sac fly for his major league-leading 80th RBI of the year.

Aroldis Chapman entered the game in the bottom of the ninth and issued a two-out walk to Hunter Renfroe, then gave up a flare down the right field line to pinch-hitter Christian Vázquez that hopped into the standings for a ground-rule double, putting men in scoring position for Hernández, who struck out to end it.

