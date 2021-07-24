Revolution return home looking for their third straight shutout

“We need to follow up these these two road results with a win at home and keep that momentum going,” said defender Andrew Farrell. “Obviously we had a little bit of a lull and now we’re back kind of getting things where we want to be, and we need to keep that going Sunday.”

New England (9-3-3, 30 points) enters with back-to-back shutouts, having not allowed a goal in 246 minutes of play.

Fresh off a dominant 5-0 win Wednesday at Inter Miami , the Revolution will look to carry the momentum into Sunday’s match against Montreal at Gillette Stadium.

Arnór Traustason and Adam Buksa scored twice, and Teal Bunbury added a goal in Wednesday’s rout, displaying the scoring depth of the Revolution beyond Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil. New England went into the weekend leading the Eastern Conference in points, as well as leading MLS in goals (28) after the season-best offensive performance.

Coach Bruce Arena has shifted formations often to put his players in the best positions to succeed. The process has worked so far.

“We’re constantly trying to find a way that’s best suited for the players — not the other way around,” said Arena. “The players, to use your word ‘adaptable,’ they certainly step in and get the job done, but we try to put them on the field in spots where they’re comfortable.”

This will be the first of two meetings between Montreal and New England. Montreal (6-4-4, 22 points) went into the weekend in fifth place in the Eastern Conference but had a six-match unbeaten streak snapped Wednesday in a 1-0 loss to New York City FC.

Forward Mason Toye paces Montréal with six goals in nine games and headlines a strong attacking unit, alongside midfielder Djordje Mihailovic. Montreal will be without key forward Romell Quioto, who is playing for Honduras in the Gold Cup.

For the fourth straight match, New England will be without goalkeeper Matt Turner (United States) and midfielder Tajon Buchanan (Canada). Henry Kessler was also called up to the US Gold Cup camp, testing New England’s depth even more.

But keeper Brad Knighton and young players such as midfielder Lucas Maciel and defender Jon Bell have stepped up in their absences.

“It’s crazy for me because last year I was playing with Revolution II,” said Maciel. “This year, I’m already playing with and against big players from Europe and in the US. It’s very good and it’s very fun for me. I try to be very confident in every game and get the best out of this experience.”

Back on July 7, the Revolution dropped their first game this season at Gillette Stadium, a 3-2 loss to Toronto.

“We need to get back to winning at home,” said Farrell. “Montreal’s coming in this weekend. They’re a talented team. It’s going to be a big challenge for us and we need to be ready for that.”