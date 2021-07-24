Sunday, July 25, at the Olympics

The sport will look to make its Olympic debut , but it’s all contingent on conditions. While a tropical storm is headed for Tokyo and might spin up some waves, Olympic organizers have built in flexibility into the surfing schedule to allow for ideal swells. You can catch coverage all day on the USA Network.

Hopefully the surf’s up in Tokyo.

And even if it isn’t, skateboarding makes its debut as well, with the men’s street event among the 18 gold medals up for grabs Sunday. In more traditional sports, the first four swimming events are on tap — the men’s and women’s 400-meter individual medley, as well as the men’s 400 freestyle and the women’s 4-by-100 free relay. Coverage on USA Network begins at 6 a.m. Eastern.

China won three golds on the first full day of the games, in fencing, shooting, and weightlifting. Host Japan claimed its first two medals as well, both in judo.

A number of American stars you know and love will be in action on Sunday in Japan. Here’s a rundown:

Men’s basketball: Team USA, headlined by Celtics star Jayson Tatum, will open Olympic play against France live at 8 a.m. EDT Sunday on Peacock. (If you miss it, you can catch rebroadcasts later on NBC and NBCSN.)

It’s a quick turnaround for the Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday and the Suns’ Devin Booker, who arrived in Tokyo right after wrapping up the NBA Finals.

Gymnastics: Watch the U.S. women’s qualifying on replay — the competition began around 2 a.m. EDT Sunday morning — on NBC beginning at 7 p.m.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

