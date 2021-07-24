US men’s gymnasts advance to team final, but still in need of a ‘miracle’

“Gymnastics is a fun sport because no matter what team is the best or the worst, anything can happen that day,” said Yul Moldauer , who then described his team’s approach as, “Do you believe in miracles?”

TOKYO — The US men’s gymnastics team wasn’t at its best Saturday, but they turned in a respectable outing thanks to a few standout individual performances and critical hit routines when needed. The Americans advanced to the team final in fourth, though a significant margin of about 5 points separates them from the leaders — Japan, China and Russia, the teams expected to battle for positions on the medal podium during Monday’s final.

Although the area was empty of fans, Simone Biles and other members of the US women’s team were on hand to lend support.

The US men haven’t won a medal at the Olympics since they finished third at the 2008 Beijing Games. In the next two Olympics, they finished fifth both times.

Sam Mikulak, competing in his third Games, admitted that medaling as a team would take “a really flawless competition for us and a horrible competition for them.”

The even-keeled Brody Malone led the Americans with an 85.298, the 11th-best all-around total of the day, which qualified him for the final. Malone had never even been to a world championships, but he stayed cool, capping his evening with a stuck vault. Malone also advanced to the high bar final; on that apparatus, he placed fourth with a 14.533, firmly in medal contention if he can repeat that performance. None of these results carry over to the finals.

Mikulak, 28, will join Malone in the all-around final, but he won’t have the chance to win a high bar medal. Mikulak, the 2018 world championships bronze medalist on the apparatus, had a sloppy routine and squatty landing on his dismount. Instead, Mikulak made the parallel bars final with a 15.433 for fifth place. Mikulak, a six-time national all-around champion, has said this will be his final Games, and he’s still chasing his first Olympic medal.

Gymnasts had to finish in the top eight on an apparatus to advance to the finals, and no more than two athletes per country can qualify for each one. Two other Americans qualified for finals: Moldauer on floor after he stuck every tumbling pass in his routine and Alec Yoder on pommel horse.

Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto earned the top all-around score with an 88.531, followed by 2019 world champion Nikita Nagornyy of Russia, and Xiao Ruoteng of China. Since 2015, Japan, China, and Russia have claimed 11 of 12 available team medals at the Olympics and world championships.

Two-time Olympic champion Kohei Uchimura’s bid ended when the 32-year-old Japanese gymnast fell during qualifying on high bar. Considered by many the greatest of all time, the 2012 and ’16 all-around gold medalist was midway through his set when he peeled off while doing a complicated connection. He picked himself up and finished his routine, drilling his dismount.

Uchimura, who scored 13.866 did not qualify for the final, and he said he was stunned.

“I never failed like this in practice and I can’t figure out why it happened,” he said. “I’ve also been successful at the Olympics throughout my whole career. I’ve never experienced failure like this.”

Heat turned up on tennis players

Novak Djokovic resumed his quest for a “Golden Slam” and the Olympic gold medal, easily dispatching Hugo Dellien of Bolivia in straight sets.

But tougher challenges await Djokovic, the world No. 1, and he got an early feel for what might serve as his biggest foe — the sweltering Tokyo summer.

When tennis players talk about how the Olympic competition feels different from any other tournament, they are usually referring to representing their country — playing for national pride and a medal rather than simply prize money or points in the professional standings.

As play got underway Saturday morning, temperatures were approaching 90 degrees in the shade. The combination of the sun, the humidity, and the hard courts made it feel far hotter than that on the playing surfaces.

There are few players in the world who dislike the heat more than Djokovic, who struggled early in his career in difficult conditions. Djokovic is on the heels of his 20th Grand Slam win at Wimbledon this month — his third major win this year. He is trying to become the first male player to sweep the four Grand Slam singles titles and win the Olympic gold medal in a single year.

Trying to expend as little energy as possible, Djokovic broke Dellien’s serve in the sixth and eighth games, clinching the first set in 35 minutes when he sent a nifty inside-out forehand from one sideline to the other. Djokovic cruised from there, taking the second set in just 25 minutes.

Daniil Medvedev wants organizers to move matches to the evening after players slogged through their matches playing amid a heat index that made it feel like 100. Medvedev called it “some of the worst” heat he’s played in after eliminating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8).

“I’m not going to lie. But you have to play,” the Russian said. “That’s the Olympics, you go for the medal. You are not here to cry about the heat.

“You walk out, you know it’s not going to be fun. You tell yourself you’re going to make it tough for him. You’re going to make him suffer.”

It was so hot that during her loss to Leylah Fernandez of Canada, Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska rolled her shirt into a midriff and Fabio Fognini of Italy did his postmatch interviews shirtless with a towel draped around his neck.

French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova grasped for an air tube during a medical timeout and shoved bags of ice up her skirt during a changeover as she routed Sara Errani of Italy, 6-0, 6-1.

“You’re just not feeling great,” Pavlyuchenkova said. “So I wasn’t enjoying it at all.”

Change in seat of power

Six days after finishing third in the Tour de France, Richard Carapaz of Ecuador flew to Japan, battled the steamy conditions, pushed his body past exhaustion, and won gold in the men’s road race.

Digging deep for a closing burst, Carapaz, 28, broke away from Brandon McNulty of the United States with nearly 6 kilometers left and sprinted to the end, finishing in 6 hours 5 minutes 26 seconds finish, comfortably before the next riders.

The brutal 234-kilometer course was made worse by intense heat and humidity. It began around Musashinonomori Park, just west of Tokyo, and ran up part of Mount Fuji, finishing at Fuji International Speedway in Shizuoka prefecture. In the stretches of the course outside of Tokyo, the riders wove through small towns and past fans lining the road.

It was his first Olympic medal and only the second gold in Ecuador’s history. In 1996, Jefferson Pérez won the top prize in men’s 20-kilometer race walk.

Wout van Aert of Belgium finished 1:07 behind Carapaz for the silver medal. And Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, who toyed with Carapaz less than a week ago while winning his second consecutive Tour de France, made a mad final dash to secure the bronze.

The competition, which began with nearly 130 riders, was a battle of attrition.

In all, the cyclists were subjected to 4,865 meters of climbing, making it one of the toughest races in Olympic history.

First golden moment

China’s Yang Qian overtook Anastasiia Galashina of Russia to win the first gold medal of the Tokyo Games in the women’s 10-meter air rifle Saturday. Her last shot was her worst of the finals but still rallied her past Galashina with an Olympic-record score of 251.8. Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze . . . Naohisa Takato won Japan’s first gold medal, beating Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei in the men’s 60-kilogram judo final. The 28-year-old Takato atoned for his disappointing bronze-medal performance in Rio de Janeiro five years ago with a hair-raising run to the Tokyo final at the venerable Nippon Budokan arena, the site of judo’s introduction to the Olympics in 1964 . . . The youngest competitor at the Tokyo Games was eliminated when Hend Zaza of Syria lost in straight sets to Liu Jia, ending the 12-year-old’s hopes of making noise as the youngest table tennis player in Olympics history. Zaza told Olympics.com that she was pleased with her performance and learned from the loss — and she’s hoping for another shot at the next Olympics, in Paris . . . The first mixed-gender event of the Games was held Saturday, with favored South Korea winning the mixed team archery competition. The team of An San and 17-year-old Kim Je Deok tore through the field, winning their first three matches, 6-0, 6-2, and 5-1. The Dutch team of Gabriela Schloesser and Steve Wijler put up the biggest fight, taking a 2-0 lead before South Korea fought back for a 5-3 victory, ending the match with a string of three perfect 10s and a 9 . . . An Algerian judo athlete will be sent home after he withdrew from the competition to avoid potentially facing an Israeli opponent. Fethi Nourine and his coach, Amar Benikhlef, told Algerian media they were withdrawing to avoid a possible second-round matchup with Israel’s Tohar Butbul in the men’s 73 kg division Monday. Nourine was to face Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool in the opening round, with the winner facing Butbul, the fifth seed.