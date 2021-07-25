25-year-old Peabody man stabbed in neck in Salem

Salem police are investigating after a 25-year-old Peabody man was stabbed early Sunday morning on Palmer Street, officials said.

Police responded around 2:51 a.m. to a report of a stabbing at 35 Palmer St., and found that the victim had been attacked and stabbed in the neck by an “unknown party,” according to a statement from Salem police.

The victim has been treated and released from North Shore Medical Center, the statement said. Police did not release the victim’s name.