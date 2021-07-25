25-year-old Peabody man stabbed in neck in Salem

Salem police are investigating after a 25-year-old Peabody man was stabbed early Sunday morning on Palmer Street, officials said.
Police responded around 2:51 a.m. to a report of a stabbing at 35 Palmer St., and found that the victim had been attacked and stabbed in the neck by an “unknown party,” according to a statement from Salem police.
The victim has been treated and released from North Shore Medical Center, the statement said. Police did not release the victim’s name.
Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Division at 978-745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.
