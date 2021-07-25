Alleged drunken driver arrested after fatal crash in Westwood

State Police initially said Saturday that the crash had happened in Dedham.

Arkeen Samuel, 28, faces charges of felony motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and operating negligently, operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, State Police said in a statement. He was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday at his home.

An alleged drunken driver from Brighton was arrested after he was involved in a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man in Westwood near the Dedham line on Saturday, State Police said.

Samuel allegedly was driving a Toyota RAV4 northbound on Interstate 95 northbound when he crashed at the University Avenue exit at 4:20 a.m., the Globe reported Saturday. The sport utility vehicle flipped over on the infield between the roadway and the ramp and landed upside down in a flooded gully, where it was fully submerged.

Advertisement

Several troopers entered the water and removed the two men inside before providing emergency medical aid.

The passenger in the SUV, Liam Fitzgerald, of West Roxbury, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Samuel was also taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released, State Police said. Evidence indicates that he consumed alcohol before driving and was intoxicated when the crash occurred, according to State Police.

Samuel is being held on $50,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Dedham District Court.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.