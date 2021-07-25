Boston police arrest suspect in North Station stabbing

Boston police have arrested a 44-year-old Roxbury man suspected of stabbing another man with a box cutter near North Station Saturday evening, officials said.
Police responded to a report of a stabbing near 135 Causeway St. at 5:42 p.m. and found a man on the ground in front of North Station with a stab wound, according to a statement Sunday from the Boston Police Department.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries after police attempted to control his bleeding at the scene by applying pressure to the wound, according to the statement. Police did not release the victim’s identity.
Police arrested Michael Lorenzana, who had been seen running down Haverhill Street toward Valenti Way following the stabbing, the statement said. Police also recovered the box cutter allegedly used in the stabbing from a trash can nearby.
Lorenzana has been charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, police said.