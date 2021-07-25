Boston police arrest suspect in North Station stabbing

Boston police have arrested a 44-year-old Roxbury man suspected of stabbing another man with a box cutter near North Station Saturday evening, officials said.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing near 135 Causeway St. at 5:42 p.m. and found a man on the ground in front of North Station with a stab wound, according to a statement Sunday from the Boston Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries after police attempted to control his bleeding at the scene by applying pressure to the wound, according to the statement. Police did not release the victim’s identity.