Minor earthquake strikes Peabody area

A small earthquake was reported in the Peabody area early Sunday morning, according to the US Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center. The 1.4-magnitude quake, which struck close to midnight, was likely too minor for most people to register.
“At this small, it’s very hard to feel it,” said Jessica Turner, a geophysicist with the USGS. “As of right now, just one single earthquake isn’t anything to be worried about.”
The quake occurred west of Peabody, near Salem, Turner said.
New England is shaken by smaller earthquakes about twice a year, and a moderate quake once every few decades, according to the USGS.
Advertisement