Minor earthquake strikes Peabody area

A small earthquake was reported in the Peabody area early Sunday morning, according to the US Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center. The 1.4-magnitude quake, which struck close to midnight, was likely too minor for most people to register.

“At this small, it’s very hard to feel it,” said Jessica Turner, a geophysicist with the USGS. “As of right now, just one single earthquake isn’t anything to be worried about.”