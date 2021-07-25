Three taken to hospital, car in flames, following two-vehicle wrong-way crash in Reading

Two adult occupants of the flaming 2008 Chevrolet Uplander were transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Procopio said.

At 1:10 a.m., police responded to numerous calls reporting a wrong-way crash and found a car fully engulfed in flames on I-95 north in Reading, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail .

Three people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning in Reading, State Police said.

The nature of their injuries was not known, he said.

The other vehicle involved in the crash, a 2008 Dodge Nitro, fled the scene and was later found on Route 28 in Stoneham by local police, he said.

The driver was also transported to Lahey Hospital with injuries, said Procopio. He is expected to face charges.

The nature of his injuries was not known, he said.

The highway remained closed as Reading Fire and Mass DOT cleared the roadway, state trooper Antonio Harris said in a phone call Sunday interview. The scene cleared at 4 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.





