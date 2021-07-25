Vine Street summer program gives young people opportunity, lifelong friendships

The Vine Street Summer Program, which opened its doors last week to more than 70 children ages 5 to 12, is an oasis for young people in the city, many of whom spent the past year mainly interacting with friends on Zoom. It’s a reprieve for working parents who struggle to find affordable child care. And after a year of devastating job losses, it’s an employer of young adults in the community.

The nostalgic sound of summer camp — the roar of excitement and pinballing energy — booms from the Vine Street Community Center in Roxbury. Every morning at 7:30, campers rush in wearing pink sequined backpacks or their favorite superhero T-shirts. Immediately, the organized chaos begins.

Addison (left), 8, watched as Marquis Sherrod, a counselor, dancesd with Ja’Khi. 7, at a dance class at the Vine Street After School Summer Program.

Advertisement

The summer program, partially funded by the city’s centers for youth and families, has been a neighborhood fixture for years. But as people transition to a post-pandemic life, its value has perhaps never been greater.

“Everybody starts here. This is where the seed is planted,” said Phaedra Bruton-Paige, who sent all five of her kids and nine of her 30 grandchildren to camp at Vine Street. “It’s made them feel like they’re a part of something.”

For several summers now, she’s been able to get financial help through the Grandparents Program, which gives vouchers to children who are raised by their grandparents. It’s one of many resources that Vine Street makes available for caretakers who can’t pay the full costs of camp. For many families, the cost is reduced to “next to nothing,” said David Hinton, director of the Vine Street Community Center. He said it’s important to make the program accessible, especially following a pandemic that created massive financial stress for many families in the community.

Bruton-Paige said her kids would be “lost” without the Vine Street summer program, where counselors truly care about campers because they grew up attending the camp as well.

Advertisement

Amara Reeves, 23, has spent every summer at Vine Street since she was 8. This summer, she’s working with 9- and 10-year-olds. Now more than ever, it’s important to have conversations with campers about things they may be struggling with and encourage them to lean into their passions, she said.

“Eventually, they’re going to take your place and be the one leading the younger kids,” Reeves said. “You’ve got to do your best to shape them into the person who will grow up to be able to help the next generation.”

In many ways, the summer program is as much for the counselors as the parents and campers. Hinton said they’re committed to paying competitive wages to reflect the counselors’ value to the program and try to support camp graduates through their college careers and beyond.

“It’s kind of like a feeder program,” said Hinton, a “community center kid” raised in Roxbury. “It’s a gift that keeps on giving back to itself.”

Jovian Morales, 20, is a senior counselor leading the 11-and-up group. This was his first job when he started, back in 2016, and it taught him about commitment and work ethic in an environment where he felt “safe” and “wanted.”

“The energy is like nothing else,” Morales said.

This energy is something many kids missed when the pandemic forced camp to close last summer, Bruton-Paige said.

“Somedays I just wanted to cry because I didn’t know how to help them through [the pandemic],” she said. “It started to be really depressing for them. I watched the joy in their eyes leave.”

Advertisement

Now that her grandkids are back in camp, they come home fed, exhausted, and eager to tell her about their day. She can see “the glow back in their eyes.”

Hinton’s phone rings multiple times an hour; he’s “bombarded” with messages from parents and grandparents trying to get their kids enrolled in camp. The program is licensed to accommodate 99 kids, but was limited to 75 this summer because of the coronavirus.

Hinton also receives frequent calls from former campers who are off at college and calling to check in or thank him for money they’ve received through one of the various scholarship and donation funds that Vine Street has established.

In December, Reeves graduated from the University of Massachusetts Boston with a degree in criminology, psychology, and sociology. Every Father’s Day during college, she received a check from an anonymous donor who gave thousands of dollars to help Vine Street graduates pay for school. She also received a note that her Vine Street family was proud.

“We always call and we send a note because even when the money’s gone, the note will continue to inspire them,” said Hinton. “They’ll always know that we’re back here rooting for them.”

“We’re in the heart of the community,” said Bruton-Paige as her granddaughter Treasure danced her way down the hallway. The ceiling rumbled with the sound of basketballs bouncing and the younger kids ran through the room blowing bubbles.

Advertisement

“These kids are our future,” she said.

Julia Carlin can be reached at julia.carlin@globe.com.