WBZ-TV editor Jim Murphy remembered as an ‘amazing dad’ and ‘the best of the best’

Murphy grew up in Haverhill, and according to his obituary, was “proud to be a Hillie.” He graduated from the local high school in 1996 and later went on to attend UMass Amherst, where he earned a degree in communication and media studies in 2000, according to his LinkedIn profile .

A three-time Emmy Award recipient, the Massachusetts native had been with the station almost two decades before his sudden death, according to his obituary published in the Cape Cod Times . He is survived by his wife, Stacy, and their two young children, Gavin and Quinn.

Jim Murphy, an accomplished editor with CBS Boston’s WBZ-TV, is being remembered by colleagues and loved ones for his generosity of heart and dedication to his work after he had a heart attack and died Tuesday at the age of 44.

Only two years later, he launched his career with WBZ, eventually climbing the ranks to the position of video editing crew chief in 2014. He wrote in his job description that he liked “to help people achieve their goals and create outstanding content.”

“Jim Murphy. He was the best of the best,” said Steve Burton, a sports anchor and reporter with WBZ, during a tribute on the show to Murphy alongside several colleagues. “He was a very talented editor who made everything he touched better.”

Burton said if viewers had ever watched WBZ Sports, Murphy was the “spark behind all those creative edits” and that he did it “with his heart.”

Through his work, Murphy was able to watch the New England Patriots compete in the Super Bowl several times, according to his obituary. He “adored being part of the action” during game time and collaborating with his colleagues in the effort, whom “he called dear friends,” his obituary said.

After his death, the Patriots and Robert Kraft sent the Murphy family a special jersey with a No. 1 on the front and his name on the back, according to WBZ. The custom-made jersey was accompanied by a note from Kraft.

“Jim was awesome and truly unique,” the note read. “We will miss him!”

Levan Reid, a Patriots beat reporter for WBZ, said the station “lost an important member of its family” and that he “lost someone who was more than a colleague.” In a tweet, he attached a photo of himself with Murphy on the football field as confetti rained down on them.

“I, like many, are speechless. Many prayers up to his family,” Reid wrote. “R.I.P Murph. You are love and will be missed.”

But his greatest role “was as an amazing dad and devoted husband,” according to his obituary.

“He adored Gav-o and his ‘Pretty Girl’ Quinn and they loved their daddy,” his obituary said. “He loved every minute of coaching and watching his kids play sports.”

Murphy met his wife, Stacy, in college, and from that moment on, he “simply adored her,” according to his obituary.

“Stacy was Jim’s partner in crime and her rock,” his obituary said. “They did everything together and especially enjoyed spending summer days on Duxbury beach with their kids and many local friends.”

A GoFundMe created on behalf of the family to help assist them “as needed as they deal with this loss” had raised over $190,000 by early Sunday morning. The fund-raiser described Murphy as “the epitome of a family man” and as someone who “showed up for not only his own friends but anyone who could use a helping hand, a ride to a game, or encouragement on the ball field.”

“If you knew Jim you would know how much he touched the lives of everyone around him,” the fund-raiser description said.

Visiting hours will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Shepherd Funeral Home in Kingston. A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, at Holy Family Church in Duxbury.

