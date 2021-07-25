17 people infected after attending Michigan music festival

At least 17 people were infected with the coronavirus after they attended a country music festival in Michigan, health authorities said.

The Faster Horses Festival, held July 16-18 in Brooklyn, Michigan, was the state’s first major music festival since the pandemic began. Some of the people were at the festival while they were infectious, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

“Although we have made great progress with vaccination in our state, the virus continues to circulate in Michigan and across the country,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun of the Michigan Health Department said in the statement. “Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms.”