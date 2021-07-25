17 people infected after attending Michigan music festival

At least 17 people were infected with the coronavirus after they attended a country music festival in Michigan, health authorities said.
The Faster Horses Festival, held July 16-18 in Brooklyn, Michigan, was the state’s first major music festival since the pandemic began. Some of the people were at the festival while they were infectious, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
“Although we have made great progress with vaccination in our state, the virus continues to circulate in Michigan and across the country,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun of the Michigan Health Department said in the statement. “Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms.”
Courtney Johanson, a spokesperson for the Faster Horses Festival, said in a statement that the festival “worked closely with local officials to ensure all recommended guidelines were followed. And we continue to strongly encourage everyone who can to get vaccinated.”
Johanson said 37,000 people attended the festival.
Officials are urging attendees to get tested for the virus. Michigan has seen cases double over the past two weeks, reporting a seven-day average of 415 new cases Saturday — still a fraction of the cases at the earlier peak. Vaccination efforts have steadily progressed, with 53% of residents having received at least one shot, and 49% fully vaccinated, according to a New York Times database.
Separately, three people died from what officials say was carbon monoxide exposure while camping near the festival. The festival’s organizers posted a statement on Twitter, saying, “Our hearts are broken for the families, friends and loved ones.”