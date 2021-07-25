Hiker dies on Mount Carrigan in White Mountains

LIVERMORE, N.H. (AP) — A hiker was pronounced dead on Saturday after being found unconscious on Mount Carrigan in the White Mountains, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

A 911 call came in around 12:30 p.m. reporting a hiker who was found unconscious and not breathing on the Signal Ridge Trail, the department said in a statement. The hiker was found about four miles from the closest trailhead.