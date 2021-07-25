As outbreak grows, Arkansas struggles to persuade individuals to get vaccinated

Just 45% of the state’s residents have received at least one shot, among the lowest rates in the country.

“What’s holding us back is a low vaccination rate,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” program.

Facing growing COVID case numbers and a population heading into the school year in the next month, Arkansas is struggling to persuade more people to get the vaccine and curb a new wave.

Officials in Arkansas and other states with high numbers of unvaccinated residents, mainly in the South and West, have opposed sweeping mandates for masks, inoculations or have balked at resuming other restrictions.

Advertisement

“I made the decision that it’s really not what the government can tell you to do, but it is the community and their engagement and citizens talking to other citizens and trusted advisers, whether it’s medical community or whether it’s employers, those are key,” Hutchinson said.

Arkansas’ caseload has more than doubled over the past two weeks, rising to a seven-day average of 1,678 new cases each day, according to a New York Times database. Hospitalizations and deaths are also on the rise.

Hutchinson said the state had seen a sizable increase in vaccinations since it started an outreach and education program with town halls. He attributed persistent vaccine hesitancy to misinformation and conspiracy theories.

In April, Hutchinson signed legislation that forbids localities from mandating masks, including in schools, a bill that many state Democrats are now pressing him to reconsider. It has left local officials’ hands tied in preventing the effects of the current surge in cases.

“We shifted to the emphasis on vaccinations,” Hutchinson said, adding that mandates tended to harden resistance and increase opposition to government.

He did say that the state’s guidelines still recommend mask-wearing for the unvaccinated, and that would be a topic for local officials to discuss as school reopens.

Advertisement

Late last week, the Republican governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, went a bit further, saying it was “time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks” for the country’s lingering COVID crisis. “It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down,” she said.

One striking difference of late as the highly contagious delta variant sweeps through unprotected populations is what many worry is a higher percentage of serious infections among lower age groups.

“We are seeing younger adults going to the hospital,” Hutchinson said.

With the new school year looming, and a new legislative session not scheduled until the fall, many fear that schools will see the effects of the surge on unvaccinated young students.

When it comes to protecting young people in schools, Hutchinson said the solution was to get their parents and family members inoculated.

“That’s the cocoon,” Hutchinson said. “That’s the protection that we need to provide them as we go back to school.”