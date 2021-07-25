In bridging partisan divide, project’s teen participants point the way forward

Kudos to David McCullough III for creating the American Exchange Project in order to increase dialogue among high school students from different geographical and ideological areas of the United States (“A fellowship of youth, despite red-blue divide,” Page A1, July 18). As an eighth-grade civics teacher in the public schools, I was regularly disheartened this past school year as divisive current events seemed to dominate the headlines. My students, indeed young people everywhere, deserve to grow up in a more understanding, open-minded America than the one that currently exists.

The American Exchange Project seems to be successfully breaking down barriers and helping to identify similarities among teenagers, and I’m glad the program is expanding. The more ordinary citizens can listen to and understand diverse viewpoints as well as see each other as fellow humans, the better chance we have to lessen the country’s ingrained partisanship. The project’s participants are showing the leadership potential of teenagers and setting an example that many adults could follow.