Clash over obesity research revisited

Academic’s rebuke of researcher runs counter to scientific principles

High praise to the Globe (“The obesity research that blew up,” Ideas, July 18) for featuring scientist Katherine Flegal, who, in a recent science journal essay, revisits how she and her research were attacked by Harvard professor Walter Willett. Willett’s rebuke of Flegal’s work was unprofessional and misogynistic. “Kathy Flegal just doesn’t get it,” Willett told a reporter. How would professor Willett like it if we called him Wally? How would he react if others attacked his research as “rubbish” without conclusive scientific counterarguments?

Harvard should call Willett out as acting counter to scientific principles that advance the field of nutrition.