As climate crisis reveals, we’re lousy at dealing with slow-onset emergencies

Re “Our debt to places that are sinking” (Ideas, July 18): Thank you for this article and for raising the concept of “slow-onset emergency.” Tyler J. Kelley’s article details how government financial help for Black and Indigenous people appears after disasters such as hurricanes and floods instead of solving problems before they become emergencies; however, the fact that we are in a climate crisis at all speaks volumes to how governments, nations, and people process slow-onset emergencies. Simply put, we don’t. If we did, we would not be seeing acres of land disappearing.

Why is this? Is it that we don’t like data? Or do we prefer to ignore that which is inconvenient? Is this a human nature problem? And is it fatal?