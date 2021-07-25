It’s about time we set record straight on value of extended jobless benefits

Thank you for finally placing the beneficiaries front and center in your article on extended unemployment benefits (“Pandemic aid was a lifesaver for jobless: Little evidence extra cash is keeping most recipients from returning to work,” Page A1, July 18). From the early days of the debate during the waning days of the last administration, the loud insistence by Republicans and employers that these benefits would encourage laziness and keep people from seeking work was the dominant theme of the objections that were raised. It was a shameless assault on those struggling with a pandemic, lack of child care, sick and dying relatives, and the paralyzing fear that they, too, would be struck by this potentially fatal illness.

In the attacks on our workers, these self-appointed experts missed the point that the taxpayer-supported payments were a public health measure to slow the spread of COVID-19. Somehow, these same employers, who tried to shame our workers, considered themselves immune from criticism for the low wages they paid and the condescending attitude they displayed toward the people who created their wealth.