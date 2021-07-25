Earlier in the day, I talked myself into a corner by promising my daughter a pet that I haven’t felt she deserves. She hasn’t worked on picking up after herself and cannot possibly be ready for a rabbit. But I also know that I am not always mindful of my own duties. Short of breaking my promise, though, there doesn’t appear to be a way out of this. So I decide to get out of Dodge.

It’s early evening when I arrive at the ferry dock and the half tide is heading toward low, which makes it a not particularly promising time for catching mackerel. Morning is better. But there are squid to be had in the evening hours, at any tide, so there is at least the prospect of other quarry.

Advertisement

Sometimes, a little fishing clears the mind.

Mackerel has been plentiful in this Maine harbor for the seven years I’ve been coming here, but in the last two years they’ve been just shy of casting distance, maybe on account of the pogies — menhaden — becoming predominant. Fortunately, fishing is not exclusively catching, though I am beginning to think this is a saying favored by those who catch rather less than others.

On this night, sure enough, there are noisy surface eruptions that are the menhaden’s signature, easily distinguishable from the more discrete boil of the mackerel. It is a pity about pogies being filter feeders and not susceptible to a lure or particularly edible. By contrast, and even as they’ve disappeared from the local seafood counter and fine dining tables, there remain few fish more divine than a grilled mackerel.

A man and his young grandson from Texas are fishing on the lower dock. I am charmed by the flurry of questions from the boy, for they remind me that I too should come here full of wonder. It isn’t always how I arrive, but I try to leave that way.

Advertisement

By nightfall, another local man has shown up, armed with 16 ounces of Natty Daddy and a pair of rods kitted out for striped bass. I mark him as a regular and he, too, recognizes me, from my signature Greek fisherman’s cap. He has been catching legal-size stripers regularly, but with no bait, he has to first catch something smaller — squid, mackerel, or even a harbor pollock will do.

He is a lobsterman, wormer, clammer, tuna fisherman, and devoted sports fisherman who works out of the neighboring harbor on a boat fishing largely in federal waters. He is also quite obviously a drinker and a recent divorce has not helped matters. It is a weeknight and he’s got work tomorrow, but he’s lamenting his dwindling supply of beer.

He also happens to be very good company, and we talk variously of ways to can mackerel, our favorite variety of sardines, and the ridiculously high boat price for lobster. He is making five or six grand a week at a time of year when the “bugs” don’t typically start showing up in any kind of numbers.

A man who makes a living on the Down East littoral can tell you the day’s price for clams and bloodworms. He can tell you that a spawner is an inferior worm to bait a hook with. He knows that sharks are everywhere. Cod too are plentiful, though in answer to my question, he tells me he does not care for the taste of them. I cannot entirely agree — my decade spent targeting the species in the Bering Sea has prejudiced me, but I understand the local bias toward haddock.

Advertisement

With neither squid nor mackerel forthcoming and now no alcohol, the situation is dire. Since I am not catching anything, either, I agree to accompany him on a walk up the street in search of a drink.

In the company of younger men, I am sometimes led to think of my brother, gone nearly a quarter century. As my fishing mate relates his story of loss and addiction, I feel a fraternal urge to hug and hold him, as I would have liked to do to my brother a final time.

He scores a few cans of beer from a neighbor and we return to the pier. It is fully low tide now. In a foot of water, the darting brown bodies of squid are showing up clearly against the sandy bottom. With beer and bait now on hand, my friend is finally fishing in earnest for stripers.

My wife and child are sleeping by the time I return. I’m empty-handed, but there is a pressed-up sensation, a feeling of containing multitudes. Though I’m no closer to deciding whether or not to spring for a pet rabbit, I’ve managed to square myself away. Perhaps a decision can be made in the morning. The tide for me has turned.

Advertisement

Durin Chappe is a carpenter and writer in Sullivan, Maine.