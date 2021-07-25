fb-pixel Skip to main content

American Shaner wins 10m air rifle gold

By The Associated PressUpdated July 25, 2021, 25 minutes ago
William Shaner of Team United States during the 10m Air Rifle Men's event on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
William Shaner of Team United States during the 10m Air Rifle Men's event on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.Kevin C. Cox/Getty

William Shaner has won gold in the men’s 10-meter air rifle, adding to the United States’ second-day haul at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Americans were shut out on the first day, but won six medals in swimming on Day 2.

The 20-year-old Shaner qualified third and was steady in the finals at his first Olympics, finishing with an Olympic-record 251.6 points. Sheng Lihao, a Chinese 16-year-old with little international experience, took silver and countryman Yang Haoran earned bronze.

Shaner was one of the top youth shooters in the country and has already had a decorated career at the University of Kentucky, finishing second at the NCAA individual championships and team gold in consecutive seasons. He also was a first-team All-American as a freshman.

