Celtics past and present help sink US men’s basketball in shocking Olympic loss to France

The US players, including Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, walked back to their locker room in astonishment after blowing a 74-67 lead with 3:17 left, allowing a game-ending 16-2 run.

That’s the state of USA Basketball: just another international team, just another Olympic victory for France, nothing more.

SAITAMA, Japan – Perhaps the biggest indictment of the decline of USA Basketball and their sinking regard around the world came after their stunning 83-76 Olympic Group A loss to France, when French center Moustapha Fall called the comeback victory “simply another game.”

The main nemesis for the United States is quite a familiar face in Boston. Evan Fournier, who will hit unrestricted free agency in eight days, torched Team USA with 28 points, looking completely over the COVID-19 symptoms that plagued him during his Boston tenure.

His go-ahead 3 was set up by a saving play from ex-Celtic Guerschon Yabusele, who tapped a loose ball to Fournier to drain a late shot-clock three, the last in a series of big shots Fournier hit all evening.

It’s Team USA’s first Olympic loss since 2004. his iteration entered the Olympics already with two exhibition losses, COVID-19 issues, and very little chemistry. Despite that, the Americans led for the first 2½ quarters before a late third period collapse that sparked a France run. Again, Team USA reestablished control, and appeared to have the game in hand before France just played harder and better in the final minutes.

What’s evident about Olympic play is teams never relent, not even against the mighty Americans. France, which beat the United States in the World Cup two years ago, never panicked. It just kept making plays, waiting for the opponent to wilt and succumb to the pressure, and Team USA did.

It’s startling that a team filled with big-game, big-money players – including Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Tatum, and Bam Adebayo - essentially choked in the final minutes. Lillard missed open threes. Adebayo missed two free throws.

Durant, in foul trouble most of the way, never got comfortable and then began forcing shots. Tatum missed six of nine shots overall and like the rest of his teammates, made no impact down the stretch.

Jrue Holiday, four days removed from the NBA Finals and winning a championship, was the lone bright spot with 18 points in 28 minutes. He landed in Tokyo on Saturday morning.

