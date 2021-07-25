Chris Sale works through jam, strikes out nine in Portland rehab outing

PORTLAND, Maine – Chris Sale has faced plenty of obstacles during his comeback from March 2020 Tommy John surgery, but none were more public than the third inning of his rehab start Sunday afternoon.

After striking out five of the first six batters he faced, Sale allowed a home run, a double, and a single. He followed with two strikeouts, hit a batter, then induced another punch out.

Sale finished his outing after 3 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs,and striking out nine. Sale threw 46 of his 64 pitches for strikes.