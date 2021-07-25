Chris Sale works through jam, strikes out nine in Portland rehab outing

PORTLAND, Maine – Chris Sale has faced plenty of obstacles during his comeback from March 2020 Tommy John surgery, but none were more public than the third inning of his rehab start Sunday afternoon.
After striking out five of the first six batters he faced, Sale allowed a home run, a double, and a single. He followed with two strikeouts, hit a batter, then induced another punch out.
Sale finished his outing after 3 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs,and striking out nine. Sale threw 46 of his 64 pitches for strikes.
Sale’s comeback process has been long, he admitted earlier this week, but he’s enjoyed getting back to pitching competitively. Sale faced live batters in a game situation for the first time last week, throwing 39 pitches in a contest with the Red Sox Florida Complex League affiliate.
The Red Sox bumped him up a few levels to Portland to continue his rehabilitation, and the 32-year-old Sale dazzled a capacity crowd Tuesday night in Portland, notching 3 2/3 hitless, scoreless innings, striking out six and walking one.
After rejoining the Red Sox during the second half of the week to work out and get treatment, the seven-time MLB All-Star again made the 100 mile trek north of Boston to face the same Harrisburg Senators team for a daytime matinee.