Deshaun Watson set to report to Texans despite possibility of being placed on paid administrative leave

Deshaun Watson plans to report to Houston Texans training camp Sunday, a person familiar with his decision told the Associated Press, leaving the NFL facing a decision whether to place him on paid administrative leave based on allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct made against him in civil lawsuits. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The person added that the quarterback still wants to be traded and is reporting solely to avoid being fined. Watson would have faced fines of $50,000 a day if he didn’t report. Players were reporting for COVID-19 testing and meetings Sunday with practice scheduled to begin Wednesday. That leaves the league with a few days to act if it wants to keep Watson off the field. He faces 22 active lawsuits by women accusing him of sexual assault, civil assault and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Watson and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have denied the allegations. Watson has not been charged with a crime. The NFL has said that it is conducting an investigation. Watson led the NFL in yards passing last season and signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans last offseason. But he became unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade in January after the Texans, who won the AFC South in 2018 and ’19, sunk to 4-12 last season. General manager Nick Caserio has mostly avoided questions about Watson’s future, but has said that the team is “respectful of the legal process.” New coach David Culley has outright refused to answer questions regarding about the quarterback this offseason.

Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the start of his first NFL training camp after being placed on the COVID-19 list. The second-round pick from Notre Dame reported Saturday with the team’s other first-year players and quarterbacks. Cleveland’s first practice is Wednesday and the first one open to the public is Friday. Owusu-Koramoah will have to be quarantined and remain on the reserve for at least 10 days if he tested positive and is symptomatic. NFL teams are not permitted to disclose if a player has either tested positive or is vaccinated. The league has been pushing to get players vaccinated, and last week said teams may have to forfeit games if any games are postponed due to a virus outbreak. Protocols are not as stringent this year for vaccinated players. They can return to the team after two negative tests in a 24-hour span. Unvaccinated players must continue to wear masks inside team facilities and are not permitted to eat with vaccinated teammates. The Browns were hit hard by the coronavirus last season. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett missed two games after falling ill and he struggled with his conditioning after he returned. First-year coach Kevin Stefanski missed Cleveland’s first playoff win since 1994 after testing positive.