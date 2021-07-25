Deshaun Watson set to report to Texans despite possibility of being placed on paid administrative leave

Deshaun Watson plans to report to Houston Texans training camp Sunday, a person familiar with his decision told the Associated Press, leaving the NFL facing a decision whether to place him on paid administrative leave based on allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct made against him in civil lawsuits. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The person added that the quarterback still wants to be traded and is reporting solely to avoid being fined. Watson would have faced fines of $50,000 a day if he didn’t report. Players were reporting for COVID-19 testing and meetings Sunday with practice scheduled to begin Wednesday. That leaves the league with a few days to act if it wants to keep Watson off the field. He faces 22 active lawsuits by women accusing him of sexual assault, civil assault and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Watson and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have denied the allegations. Watson has not been charged with a crime. The NFL has said that it is conducting an investigation. Watson led the NFL in yards passing last season and signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans last offseason. But he became unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade in January after the Texans, who won the AFC South in 2018 and ’19, sunk to 4-12 last season. General manager Nick Caserio has mostly avoided questions about Watson’s future, but has said that the team is “respectful of the legal process.” New coach David Culley has outright refused to answer questions regarding about the quarterback this offseason.
Browns rookie test positive
Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the start of his first NFL training camp after being placed on the COVID-19 list. The second-round pick from Notre Dame reported Saturday with the team’s other first-year players and quarterbacks. Cleveland’s first practice is Wednesday and the first one open to the public is Friday. Owusu-Koramoah will have to be quarantined and remain on the reserve for at least 10 days if he tested positive and is symptomatic. NFL teams are not permitted to disclose if a player has either tested positive or is vaccinated. The league has been pushing to get players vaccinated, and last week said teams may have to forfeit games if any games are postponed due to a virus outbreak. Protocols are not as stringent this year for vaccinated players. They can return to the team after two negative tests in a 24-hour span. Unvaccinated players must continue to wear masks inside team facilities and are not permitted to eat with vaccinated teammates. The Browns were hit hard by the coronavirus last season. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett missed two games after falling ill and he struggled with his conditioning after he returned. First-year coach Kevin Stefanski missed Cleveland’s first playoff win since 1994 after testing positive.
HOCKEY
Staal to stick in Detroit
Defenseman Marc Staal is staying put in Detroit, while the Vancouver Canucks placed forward Jake Virtanen on waivers for the purpose of buying out the final year of his contract. The Red Wings announced reaching an agreement with the 34-year-old Staal. A person with direct knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press it’s a one-year deal worth $2 million. Staal returns to Detroit for a second year after spending his first 13 NHL seasons with the Rangers. He had three goals and 10 points in 56 games last season, and is highly valued for his experience and leadership overseeing a young, rebuilding team. The Canucks are parting ways with the underperforming Virtanen after six seasons. He was placed on leave May 1 after being accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a women four years earlier. The Canucks are on the hook for paying a third of Virtanen’s remaining $3 million base salary, while freeing up $2.5 million in cap space. Virtanen had five goals in 38 games last season, a year after scoring a career-high 18 goals in 69 games. Overall, Vancouver’s 2014 first-round draft pick has 55 goals and 100 points in 317 games . . . Mack Motzko, the 20-year-old son of University of Minnesota hockey coach Bob Motzko has died of injuries from a car crash, after the speeding vehicle he was riding in went off the road in a Minneapolis suburb. Mack Motzko, who played junior hockey last season, died at a hospital after being taken there from the crash Saturday in Orono, near Lake Minnetonka. One of the other two people in the vehicle, a 24-year-old male in the front passenger seat, died at the scene. The 51-year-old male driver was critically injured, according to Orono police. Mack was one of three children of Bob and Shelley Motzko, who also have an older daughter and a younger son. The crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. after the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck multiple trees. Orono police said alcohol and speed appeared to be contributing factors. Bob Motzko has been with the Gophers for the last three seasons, after 13 years as the head coach at St. Cloud State.
MISCELLANY
Collins captures first WTA title
Top-seeded Danielle Collins won her first WTA title, beating qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 6-4, 6-2, in the Palermo (Italy) Ladies Open final. The 44th-ranked Collins was playing in her first career final while her opponent was aiming for her second title in two weeks. The 27-year-old American lost a three-set quarterfinal to Ruse two weeks ago in Hamburg, where the Romanian went on to win as a qualifier. Collins, who did not drop a set at the tournament, is the 14th first-time singles champion this WTA season . . . Three Lehigh Valley combined on a two-hit shutout as Worcester fell in its its Triple A road game, 3-0, although Yairo Munoz was able to extend his hit streak to 19 games.
