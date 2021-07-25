Dodgers place Mookie Betts on 10-day injured list with right hip inflammation

Betts’ IL move is retroactive to Thursday and was made just before the start of Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. He last started on July 17 at Colorado and last appeared in a game Monday when he made a pinch-hit appearance against the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers had been avoiding an IL move for Betts, initially projecting him to return on Tuesday for the start of a three-game road series against the San Francisco Giants.

Betts is batting .270 this season with an .876 OPS and has 14 home runs with 40 RBIs.

Nelson, who has been on the IL twice this season, is 1-1 with the Dodgers in 20 appearances and has a 2.00 ERA.

Milton’s Rich Hill wins debut with Mets

Pete Alonso homered again, pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil broke a tie with a two-run double and the New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-4, in a successful debut for new starter Rich Hill.

Acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade Friday, the 41-year-old Hill, of Milton, Mass., gave New York’s injury-thinned rotation precisely the boost the NL East leaders were seeking.

Five relievers followed Hill and held Toronto to one run over four innings. Edwin Díaz struck out three in a hitless ninth, fanning cleanup batter Bo Bichette on a full-count slider with a runner on second for his 21st save in 26 chances.

Hill threw only 49 pitches over the first five innings and worked around three leadoff doubles, carrying a four-hit shutout into the sixth before running into trouble the third time through Toronto’s power-packed lineup.

The veteran curveballer, pitching for his 11th team in 17 major league seasons, let the first three batters reach in the sixth and was removed. He walked off the mound with the bases loaded to a warm ovation from the Citi Field crowd of 23,675.

Alonso hit three homers as New York took two of three in the series. He has five home runs since the All-Star break, when he repeated as Home Run Derby champion.

McNeil gave the Mets a 5-3 lead later in the inning and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games with a shot to the right-center gap off Jacob Barnes (1-2), who was traded by the Mets to the Blue Jays in June.

Toronto trimmed it to 5-4 in the eighth on an RBI single by Teoscar Hernández off Trevor Mat, who combined with Aaron Loup to escape a bases-loaded, one-out jam. Loup retired Cavan Biggio on a fly ball to end the inning.

Toronto stranded nine runners, finished 14-4 in interleague play this season and fell to 2-14 all-time against the Mets in Queens.

Indians rally vs. Rays to snap 11-game skid

Bobby Bradley’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning capped Cleveland’s late rally and sent the host Indians to a 3-2 win, snapping their losing streak against Tampa Bay at 11 games. On the verge of being swept and dropping under .500 for the first time since May 1, the Indians, who managed just one run in seven innings against Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough, rallied in the eighth off reliever Matt Wisler (3-4),. Indians manager Terry Francona missed his second straight game Sunday with a head cold. Chris Antonetti, Cleveland’s president of baseball operations, said Francona is “still under the weather” and the team’s medical staff felt he would benefit from another day resting at home. He will get more time to recover with the Indians off Monday . . . Zack Greinke (10-3) threw six solid innings, yielding one run on five hits with four strikeouts, Abraham Toro homered and the host Houston Astros defeated Texas, 3-1, handing the Rangers their 12th straight loss. The Rangers’ skid is tied for second-longest in team history and the first time they’ve dropped a dozen in a row since 1982. The Texas record is 15 straight losses in September 1972, under manager Ted Williams in the team’s first season after moving from Washington. The Rangers’ 0-10 road trip was the worst in team history. Texas went 0-9 on a trip earlier this season from May 25-June 3.

Shohei Ohtani belts MLB-leading 35th homer

Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 35th home run and the Los Angeles Angels beat the host Minnesota Twins, 6-2. Ohtani, who had two hits, lasered a line drive into the right-field seats for a solo homer in the sixth inning that broke a 2-2 tie. The Angels overcame an early two-run deficit to take three of four games in the series . . . Jorge Soler hit two home runs, Salvador Perez added a three-run blast and Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless innings for his first major league win to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 6-1 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers. The Royals grabbed a 4-0 first-inning lead as Perez hit his team-leading 23rd home run and Soler followed with his 11th for the Royals, who have won fifth straight games . . . Ryan McKenna scored on a sharp grounder by Ramon Urías for the winning run as the host Baltimore Orioles completed a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 5-4 victory. Trey Mancini, Maikel Franco and McKenna hit solo homers for the Orioles, who improved to 1-51 when trailing after eight innings. Orioles starter John Means retired 14 of 15 batters until the sixth, when he hit Alcides Escobar for the second time and allowed a single to Trea Turner. After getting Juan Soto to fly out to center field and striking out Josh Bell, Means allowed a three-run home run to Ryan Zimmerman that gave Washington a 4-3 lead . . . Yu Darvish’s ERA rose for the fourth start in a row when he allowed four runs in five innings, and the San Diego Padres settled for a four-game series split in a 9-3 loss against the last-place Miami Marlins. Darvish (7-5) needed 23 pitches to get through the first inning, and later gave up homers to Deven Marrero and Brian Anderson. The All-Star righthander is 0-3 over his past four starts with an ERA of 7.32, hiking his ERA for the season to 3.27 . . . Aaron Nola came within one out of a shutout, and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the Atlanta Braves, 2-1, to earn a split of their four-game series. Nola allowed four hits and struck out nine in 8⅔ innings. Jean Segura hit a solo homer in the fourth and made a key defensive stop in the seventh that helped strand an Atlanta runner at third. Philadelphia infielder Ronald Torreyes homered in the eighth, and that proved critical when Atlanta’s Austin Riley went deep with two outs in the ninth to chase Nola. Ranger Suarez got the final out for his fourth save of the season.

