Game 100: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

Nate Eovaldi was one strike away from completing eight innings of shutout ball, but disaster struck with two outs when he gave up an RBI single to Brett Gardner, and Adam Ottavino’s disastrous relief appearance handled the rest.

After an eighth-inning collapse sunk the Red Sox on Saturday , they’re back at Fenway Sunday to wrap up a four-game set with the Yankees with question marks over the bullpen.

Martín Pérez has the ball for his second straight Sunday start against Yankees, hoping for a better outing than his four-inning, three-run appearance last weekend in the Bronx in a 9-1 loss.

The Yankees will counter with Domingo Germán, back in the rotation after a brief stint in the bullpen after the All-Star break. Germán started against the Sox back on June 6, allowing a run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Lineups

YANKEES (51-46): TBA

Pitching: RHP Domingo Germán (4-5, 4.71 ERA)

RED SOX (60-39): Hernández 2B, Duran CF, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Martinez DH, Verdugo LF, Renfroe RF, Vázquez C, Cordero 1B

Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (7-6, 4.16 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, TBS, WEEI-FM 93.7

Yankees vs. Pérez: Allen 1-2, Gardner 2-10, Gittens 0-2, LaMarre 1-4, LeMahieu 6-15, Odor 3-8, Stanton 4-10, Sánchez 2-11, Torres 2-11, Wade 0-0

Red Sox vs. Germán: Bogaerts 6-14, Chavis 1-4, Dalbec 0-3, Devers 2-15, Hernández 0-4, Martinez 1-12, Plawecki 1-4, Renfroe 1-3, Verdugo 2-5, Vázquez 2-7

Stat of the day: The Red Sox enter Sunday without sole possession of first place in the division for the first time since June 26.

Notes: Despite pitching well against the Yankees this season, Pérez is just 2-4 with a 7.04 ERA in nine career starts against New York. Germán has struggled against the Red Sox, going 2-2 with a 4.58 ERA in nine career appearances (seven starts) ... the Yankees might be without first baseman Chris Gittens on Sunday after he rolled his ankle on an inning-ending groundout in the eighth inning Saturday. Boone said Gittens had X-rays late Saturday. Former All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez could also remain sidelined for the Yankees. He sat out Saturday following a flare-up of back spasms that caused him to exit Friday’s game after the fifth inning ... The eighth-inning collapse on Saturday was the biggest lead relinquished by Boston in a loss this season and snapped the team’s four-game winning streak.

