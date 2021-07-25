Gustavo Bou scores twice in Revolution victory over Montreal

Gustavo Bou scored twice as the Revolution (10-3-3, 33 points) pulled a point ahead of the Seattle Sounders, who were to meet Sporting Kansas later Sunday night.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution took another step toward the lead in the Supporters Shield race, holding on for a 2-1 win over CF Montreal before a crowd of 18,217 at Gillette Stadium Sunday night.

The Revolution had a Carles Gil score disallowed (offside) in the 25th minute, then took the lead as Bou scored his first goal (29th). The sequence started as Matt Polster slid a pass to Arnor Traustason from the center circle. Bou took two touches and fired from just outside the penalty area on the left, the shot slamming off the underside of the crossbar past James Pantemis.

Adam Buksa, who went down in a hard collision with Pantemis (21st) was replaced by Teal Bunbury in the 36th minute.

Montreal broke through on the right several times in the opening half, Djordje Mihailovic off target (second, fourth minutes) and Mason Toye having a shot saved (34th), then whiffing on a cross in the fourth of five added-time minutes awarded by referee Alex Chilowicz.

Christian Mafla made a saving clearance (60th) to prevent Montreal from equalizing, recovering after Jon Bell went down (replaced by A.J. DeLaGarza), leaving Mihailovic and Joaquin Torres to advance on an open net.

Bou upped the edge off a Brandon Bye feed from near the end line, one-timing a low shot for his ninth goal of the season. Lucas Maciel started the sequence with an outswinging ball to Gil, who sent Bye through on the right side of the penalty area.

Mihailovic cut the deficit from the top of the penalty area (79th) on a Joaquin Torres layoff after the Revolution failed to clear a cross, snapping the Revolution’s 325-minute shutout streak. Subsitute Sunusi Ibrahim then had an injury time goal disallowed, and the Revolution’s Scott Caldwell headed away a free kick just before the final whistle.

The Revolution, who visit the New York Red Bulls Saturday, surpassed their team mark of 32 points after 16 games, set in 2005.





