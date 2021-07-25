Martín Pérez’s solid effort was not to be overlooked in the comeback win over the Yankees

Despite his team’s lackluster offense through the first seven innings, Pérez kept the Sox in the game, giving up just three runs in six innings of work. He also enabled the bullpen to enjoy a bit of a reprieveafter it was forced to cover seven innings Friday when a migraine forced Eduardo Rodriguez to exit the game prematurely in the second inning.It was the first time Pérez completed six innings since throwing 7⅔ scoreless innings in a 5-1 win June 3 at Houston.

What seemed to get lost in the Red Sox’ 5-4 win over the Yankees at Fenway Park on Sunday was Martín Pérez’s solid outing.

Advertisement

“Martín did a good job today,” said Sox manager Alex Cora after the game. “I know a lot of people get caught up sometimes on the usage, but he gave us a chance to win.”

Perez’s six innings were highlighted by six hits, one of which was a Rougned Odor homer in the sixth, and six strikeouts. Pérez pitched well in his first 11 starts this year, submitting a 3.09 ERA. Opponents hit just .245/.317/.341 in that span.

However, in his last eight outings leading up to Sunday, Pérez had a 6.23 ERA. Opponents hit .362/.417/.608.

But Pérez drew five swing-and-misses on his changeup, the most of any pitch, and worked in six called-strikes on his sinker.

After Odor’s homer, it looked as though Pérez wouldn’t make it through the sixth, especially with Yacksel Rios warming up in the bullpen. But that’s when Pérez buckled down and recorded the next three to get out the inning.

Much like his teammates, Pérez, who was back in the clubhouse watching the game after he was taken out for the start of the seventh, was confident his team could win the game.

“We did a great job of scoring runs against [Yankees reliever Jonathan Loáisiga],” Pérez said. “New series tomorrow, and we have to stay focused.”

Advertisement

Next up: Blue Jays

About that series. The Sox will begin a four-game series against the Blue Jays on Monday night at Fenway. Nick Pivetta (8-4, 3.47 ERA) will take the ball for the Sox. Toronto has yet to determine its starting pitcher. The Jays enter the Sox series having dropped a series to the Mets after a 5-4 setback. They have lost four of their last five games, including two to the Sox last week.

Cora: Eduardo Rodriguez better

Cora said Sunday Rodriguez was doing better and was confident he will make his start Thursday vs. the Blue Jays.

“I talked to him last night and he’s doing a lot better,” Cora said. “During the week [we will] just stay on him and make sure he’s feeling great. That’s the most important thing. But the way it sounded, the way he is. It’s just one of those things that you get your work in today and see how you feel.”

According to Cora, everything is going according to plan with the rotation. After Pivetta, it will be Garrett Richards, Tanner Houck, and Rodriguez in the series finale.

Ryan Brasier’s bullpen encouraging

Ryan Brasier recently threw a bullpen and is scheduled to throw another on Monday. His initial bullpen was the first time Brasier was on the mound since early June when he suffered a concussion. Brasier was hit in the head by a comebacker while working back from a calf injury.

Advertisement

“I feel good,” Brasier said. “I’m just trying to get ready. I feel like I am out of danger and in the clear.”

That’s good news for Brasier, who was in Boston late last month to be examined by the team’s medical staff. At that point, Brasier said he was still having some ear trouble. Brasier said he’s itching to get back out there with his teammates.

“Man, I am so ready,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s ever been a time I’ve been this anxious to get back out there.”

Number crunching

The Sox’ five-run rally in the bottom of the eighth to erase a 4-0 deficit vs. the Yankees matched Boston’s largest deficit overcome to win this season. The Sox scored four runs to defeat the Blue Jays, 6-5, on June 11 and the Royals, 6-5, on June 28 . . . The Sox lead the majors with 32 come-from-behind wins this season. In 11 of those wins, the Sox trailed after 5 innings . . . The Sox have won 5 of their last 6 games, are 6-3 since the All-Star break and improved to 10-3 against the Yankees this season . . . Patriots punter Jake Bailey threw out the ceremonial first pitchat Fenway.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.