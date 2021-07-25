Minjee Lee wins Evian Championship on first playoff hole for her first major title

Lee6 ended with a bogey to give the 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory and a sixth LPGA title.

Lee6 had to take a drop shot when her second shot on the first extra playoff hole flew into a pond, while Lee’s superb second attempt landed near the flag.

Australian golfer Minjee Lee won a sudden death playoff against overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 to clinch the Evian Championship on Sunday in Suevian-Les-Bains, France, for her first major title.

She missed the first but made the second and was doused in Champagne by 2015 Evian champion Lydia Ko.

“I’m speechless ... been waiting for this for so long. It just feels unreal to have won. In the playoff, and all throughout today, I played really well to get myself in that position,” she said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to perform, it’s just really nice to have a major title under my belt.”

Her younger brother Min Woo Lee has two wins on the men’s European Tour. He won the Scottish Open two weeks ago — also in a playoff and on the first extra hole.

“When we were really little, we used to go down to the driving range with Mom,” she said. “We would just practice.”

Lee is the first Australian to win at Evian since seven-time major winner Karrie Webb in 2006, before it was a major.

“Actually she did message me straightaway,” Lee said of the 41-time LPGA Tour winner. “She messages me quite a bit ... it’s just really nice of her.”

Lee and Lee6 had finished the fourth round at 18 under overall, but in vastly different circumstances.

Lee trailed Lee6 by seven shots overnight but drew level with a superb 7-under 64 in the final round which included four birdies on the last five holes. After drifting away, Lee6 (71) hit back with three straight birdies to force a playoff.

Teenage American Yealimi Noh (67) finished third on 17 under when she missed a birdie chance on the 18th.

Lee and Lee6 both teed off strongly in the 18th-hole playoff.

Lee went for a 5-iron on her second shot, but caddie Jason Gilroyed advised her to switch to a 6-iron and was proved right.

“I think the yardage was for 5-iron, but with adrenaline and everything Gilly was like, ‘Let’s go 6-iron,’” she said. “It was six feet from the hole. Yeah, it worked out.”

That increased the pressure on Lee6, whose tense shot flew into the water. Her head dropped as she knew her chances of a second major had just gone. She won the US Women’s Open in 2019.

The day’s best round went to Ireland’s Leona Maguire. Her 10-under 61 tied the lowest round ever by a female or male in a major — two days after Lee6 did the same in the second round. They share the record with South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim, who also did it at Evian in 2014.

PGA — Cameron Champ fended off dehydration and crisply putted his way to a 5-under 66, winning the 3M Open by two strokes for his third career victory.

The 26-year-old Champ had five birdies in a bogey-free round to finish at 15-under 269 at TPC Twin Cities. Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel tied for second.

Oosthuizen shot 66, too, in a much stronger finish than the previous weekend at the British Open, where his 54-hole lead turned into a tie for third after a fourth-round 71.

Playing six pairs ahead of Champ, Oosthuizen birdied three of the last four holes to give himself an outside chance. His approach to the 18th green almost yielded an eagle on the PGA Tour’s hardest par-5 hole, but the ball lipped out. He made a 2½ foot putt for birdie instead. Schwartzel, his fellow South African, posted a 68 to match Vegas in the final round.

During another 90-degree day, Champ was far from his physical best. He felt some dizziness along the back nine, putting his hands on his knees at one point as he hung his head to try to regain some composure. He had plenty of it on the last hole, after his safe strategy with the tee shot to stay away from the lake landed way left in a trampled, sandy area directly behind a clump of trees.

Champ managed to chip out onto the primary rough, then scoot up the fairway. His approach was a beauty that landed perfectly and rolled back toward the pin. He sank the easy par putt and had enough energy to pump his arms in celebration of his first top-10 finish of the year. Champ had the best putting performance of the entire field, with an average of 8.48 strokes gained.

European — Nacho Elvira squandered a six-shot overnight lead in the Wales Open and bogeyed the 18th hole before rallying to beat Justin Harding in a playoff to win his first European Tour title.

Elvira dedicated his victory to Spanish golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, who was murdered in 2018.

Harding three-putted the first extra hole, the par-five 18th, to gift victory to Elvira, who had earlier made the same mistake when a closing par would have secured the title at Celtic Manor.

“I thought I had it all pretty much under control and to be honest I got pretty nervous on the last couple of putts on the regular 18[th],” Elvira told Sky Sports. “I was more calm in the playoff than I was on 18.”

Elvira finished the final round on a par 71 for a four-day total of 16-under 268.

Seniors — Stephen Dodd birdied the final hole to win the Senior British Open in Sunningdale, England by one stroke, holding off challenges from Miguel Angel Jimenez and Darren Clarke to secure his first major title.

The 55-year-old Welshman closed with a 2-under 68 for a four-day total of 13-under 267. He hit his approach from the right rough to about 10 feet on the par-4 18th and holed the putt to win the trophy and a spot in next year’s British Open at St. Andrews.

“This could be the only chance I get to win, so tried my best to hole it,” Dodd said. “Thankfully for me it went in, so it was a nice way to finish for me.”

Jimenez, the 2018 winner, shot 65 to finish at 12 under, while Clarke (67) was another shot behind.