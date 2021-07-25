Positive virus tests knock Rahm, DeChambeau out of Olympics

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Jon Rahm tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months Sunday, knocking the Spaniard out of the Olympics only a few hours after American golfer Bryson DeChambeau met the same fate.

Rahm's positive test was announced by the Spanish Olympic committee. It was the second of back-to-back coronavirus shockers that came on the second full day of action in Tokyo. It put a damper on the golf tournament, which is scheduled to begin Thursday, and also offered a stark reminder of the tenuous nature of putting on the Games in the midst of a pandemic.