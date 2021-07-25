fb-pixel Skip to main content

Positive virus tests knock Rahm, DeChambeau out of Olympics

By EDDIE PELLS The Associated Press,Updated July 25, 2021, 29 minutes ago
Jon Rahm of Spain acknowledged the fans as he approached the green of the 18th hole during Day Four of The 149th Open at Royal St George’s Golf Club on July 18, 2021 in Sandwich, England.
Jon Rahm of Spain acknowledged the fans as he approached the green of the 18th hole during Day Four of The 149th Open at Royal St George’s Golf Club on July 18, 2021 in Sandwich, England.Andrew Redington/Getty

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Jon Rahm tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months Sunday, knocking the Spaniard out of the Olympics only a few hours after American golfer Bryson DeChambeau met the same fate.

Rahm's positive test was announced by the Spanish Olympic committee. It was the second of back-to-back coronavirus shockers that came on the second full day of action in Tokyo. It put a damper on the golf tournament, which is scheduled to begin Thursday, and also offered a stark reminder of the tenuous nature of putting on the Games in the midst of a pandemic.

Advertisement

Olympic golf will be without the last two U.S. Open champions.

DeChambeau won in 2020 at Winged Foot and Rahm took the title last month at Torrey Pines in a comeback of sorts. He was only two weeks removed from building a six-shot lead after the third round of the Memorial, only to be told as he was walking off the course that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw.

Boston Globe video