Tom Brady throws and plays catch with Jugs machine

By Conor Roche Boston.com Staff,Updated July 25, 2021, 15 minutes ago
Some quarterbacks need a human receiver to throw to - Tom Brady isn't one of them.
Football fans have seen Tom Brady accomplish a lot over the years. The Buccaneers quarterback might have added another impressive feat to his list on Sunday.

Brady shared a video of him throwing and playing catch with a Jugs machine, which is used to spit footballs out for receivers to catch, not throw to. In the video, Brady appears to accurately throw the ball into the backward-facing Jugs machine, which shot the ball back at him.

“Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again…,” Brady wrote in the tweet.

The video is so mindblowing, it raises questions on if it’s is even possible.

Sunday’s video isn’t the first Brady’s shared in July of him throwing to non-NFL receivers. While in Montana, Brady shot a video of him throwing deep routes to three kids, jokingly calling them Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola.

“Great to have Wes, Jules and Danny out in Montana this week! Just missing my tightest tight end [Rob Gronkowski],” Brady quipped in a tweet.

In addition to the accurate throws, Brady appears to be at full health following surgery to repair a reported MCL tear.

After holding their final celebrations of their Super Bowl LV win this past week, the Buccaneers opened training camp Sunday. Brady will have plenty of quality receivers to throw to there with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, and Antonio Brown, among others, returning to Tampa for the 2021 season.

