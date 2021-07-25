Tom Brady throws and plays catch with Jugs machine

Football fans have seen Tom Brady accomplish a lot over the years. The Buccaneers quarterback might have added another impressive feat to his list on Sunday.

Brady shared a video of him throwing and playing catch with a Jugs machine, which is used to spit footballs out for receivers to catch, not throw to. In the video, Brady appears to accurately throw the ball into the backward-facing Jugs machine, which shot the ball back at him.

“Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again…,” Brady wrote in the tweet.