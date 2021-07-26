Britney Spears files to remove her father from conservatorship

The detailed petition to oust the singer’s father, also known as Jamie, from the complex legal setup was filed in Los Angeles probate court Monday by Mathew S. Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor and high-powered Hollywood lawyer, who has worked with celebrities including Sean Penn, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Steven Spielberg.

More than 13 years after the life and finances of Britney Spears were put under the strict, court-approved control of her father — and a month after Spears broke her public silence on the arrangement, calling it abusive and singling him out as its ultimate authority — a new lawyer for the singer has moved to have James P. Spears removed from the unique conservatorship.

The move, less than two weeks after Rosengart was approved as the singer’s lawyer, is framed as a first step in a broader strategy to examine the conservatorship, which the filing calls a “Kafkaesque nightmare” for Spears.

Rosengart took over as Spears’ lawyer after Samuel Ingham, the court-appointed lawyer who had represented her for the duration of the arrangement, resigned in light of the singer’s recent comments about her care. In 2008, at the outset of the conservatorship, Spears had been found to lack the mental capacity to hire her own counsel.

In the filing Monday, Rosengart cited a section of the probate code that gives the court broad discretion to remove a conservator if it “is in the best interests” of the conservatee, and pointed to Spears’ recent comments in court as evidence that her father’s role was detrimental to her well-being.

The filing added that “serious questions abound concerning Mr. Spears’ potential misconduct, including conflicts of interest, conservatorship abuse and the evident dissipation of Ms. Spears’ fortune.”

“There might well come a time when the court will be called upon to consider whether the conservatorship should be terminated in its entirety and whether — in addition to stripping his daughter of her dignity, autonomy and certain fundamental liberties — Mr. Spears is also guilty of misfeasance or malfeasance warranting the imposition of surcharges, damages or other legal action against him,” Rosengart wrote.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.