To guitar great Buddy Guy, it’s about bringing smiles with the blues

These days, Guy, who tells that story in the new PBS “American Masters” documentary, “Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away,” is the greatest living blues guitarist . . . but that’s not just because he outlasted everyone — he could reasonably have made that claim at any point in the last six decades. Or he could have if he weren’t so humble.

Growing up in rural Louisiana, Buddy Guy became enamored with the sound of John Lee Hooker. When he managed to get a primitive guitar, one with only two strings, he’d carry it with him everywhere and even sleep with the instrument, hoping to learn the blues.

Advertisement

As the documentary recounts, the self-effacing Guy is a model of persistence, enduring endless challenges — from racism to record industry rip-offs — seemingly without ever becoming bitter. Guy moved to Chicago and managed to become a Chess Records sideman for Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, and his other childhood idols. But by the mid-’60s, he was a star, known for his Fender Stratocaster on which he’d bend notes, play with his teeth, and forge wild solos.

He’s influenced generations of blues and rock musicians, from Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix to Gary Clark Jr. and John Mayer (the latter two sing his praises in the film). Other white stars that he influenced, including Eric Clapton, the Rolling Stones, and Stevie Ray Vaughn, were not only huge fans but helped Guy gain exposure with white audiences.

In a recent phone interview, Guy, who turns 85 this week, said he recorded the instrumental tracks for a new album before the pandemic and recently returned to the studio to lay down the vocals. Now he’s about to embark on a national tour that will take him to the Chevalier Theatre in Medford on Nov. 5.

Advertisement

Q. Where did you learn to play that wild style of guitar?

A. Everything I know I learned by myself or by listening to records by Lightnin’ Hopkins or John Lee Hooker and B.B. King. And I got a chance to meet them all. Guitar Slim was kind of wild. I always said I want play like B.B. King but I damn sure want to act like Guitar Slim, because he got your attention.

Q. Back in the 1960s, were you trying to break the rules and do something different or was that just how you played guitar?

A. I didn’t realize I was doing anything different. I just watch somebody else and if they smile I say, “I must have hit something good.” I still do that now when I’m playing for an audience. I almost forget songs sometimes watching the expressions on people’s faces — I look for one that says, “Hey, man I enjoyed that” with a big smile.

Buddy Guy (left) with Junior Wells, as seen in "Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away." Courtesy of Gallery Victor Armendariz and the Art Shay Archive

Q. You struggled early on to get a record put out by Chess, and then they tried to get you to restrain your style. Were there other frustrations from those early days?

A. Every time Howlin’ Wolf or Muddy Waters or I would come in with a new song, Leonard Chess would say, “Let Willie Dixon hear it,” and then the song would come out and it would be co-wrote by Dixon or completely written by Dixon. Leonard Chess was taking from Willie Dixon and Willie Dixon was ripping me off. I’m not angry — all the record companies were ripping people off. There’s nothing I can do about it.

Advertisement

Live and learn. I got my education by being quiet and sitting back and watching. Every manager I had tried to cash in on what I already had. They were all getting drunk and taking my money while I was breaking my neck playing. So I’m my own manager and have been for the last 20 years.

Q. Back in the ’70s and ’80s, were you concerned about the future for the blues, that it would soon be found just in the music section of your local public library?

A. I’m still like that. The blues is not being heard today — if you don’t have satellite radio you’re not hearing the blues. Young people don’t have role models in the blues anymore. Myself and Bobby Rush are the last two old blues players out here now.

My eyes and ears are always open for someone new. So when I discovered a young guitarist like Quinn Sullivan and Kingfish, I help make sure other people hear them.

Q. Is touring fun still or is there also a sense of responsibility to keep the blues alive?

A. It’s both. There might be a young kid who’ll hear me play and say, “I want to do that.” But also I have fun when I see I’m making people happy. There are so many people angry these days. But if people are angry when they leave home, then maybe they’ll smile when they see me play.

Advertisement

Interview has been edited and condensed.

BUDDY GUY: THE BLUES CHASE THE BLUES AWAY

On GBH 2, Tuesday at 9 p.m.