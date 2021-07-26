City Council set for hearing on Boston’s surge in new lab space

The Boston City Council is set to hold a hearing Tuesday on the rapid development of laboratory and life-science space in residential neighborhoods across the city. City Councilor Ed Flynn, who represents South Boston and parts of other downtown neighborhoods that have seen buildings converted to lab space, requested the hearing earlier this year to “ensure that our communities and neighbors have a role” in reviewing and approving such projects. He’s since been joined by Councilors Michael Flaherty, also of South Boston, and Michelle Wu, who chairs the committee that will hold the hearing on Tuesday. Life-science development in Boston has exploded over the last year, driven both by an infusion of capital into drug companies and concerns about reduced demand for more traditional real estate development such as office and apartment buildings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several office buildings have launched conversion to lab space and numerous projects in the city’s approval pipeline have changed their plans to incorporate more room for life-science-oriented companies. — TIM LOGAN

LIFE SCIENCES

Moderna plans to expand trials of COVID vaccine for children

Moderna Inc. said it would expand an ongoing trial of its coronavirus vaccine in children under 12 years old to gather more safety data amid worries that messenger RNA shots may trigger rare heart side effects. Clinical trial timelines are regularly reevaluated based on regulatory agency discussions and requests, she said, and the Cambridge-based drugmaker expects to have data that would support authorization in late 2021 or early 2022. Concerns about side effects from both the Moderna and Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE mRNA-based vaccines have risen after reports of rare cases of heart and heart-lining inflammation in young adults. The New York Times reported earlier Monday that both Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership were expanding the size of their pediatric COVID vaccine trials at the request of the FDA. The FDA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BEER

Jack’s Abby cuts deal to grow in New York and New Jersey

Jack’s Abby has expanded its partnership with distributor The Sheehan Family Cos. to grow in New York and New Jersey, even as the Framingham craft brewer wages a legal battle with its former wholesaler in Massachusetts. Jack’s Abby dropped Atlantic Importing Co. as its Massachusetts distributor earlier this year, and eventually picked Sheehan to handle its in-state distribution network. That move prompted swift litigation from Atlantic that could put to the test a new state law giving more freedom to brewers to break from contracts with distributors. Now, to streamline its network, Jack’s Abby is replacing Remarkable Liquids with Sheehan for its New York and New Jersey territories. This time, however, Jack’s Abby describes the separation as amicable — unlike its split from Atlantic. Sheehan also already distributes Jack’s Abby in Rhode Island. Jack’s Abby currently sells beer in nine states: all six New England states, as well as New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. — JON CHESTO

INSURANCE

Insurance giants call off merger amid federal antitrust concern

Two of the world’s largest insurance brokers, Aon and Willis Towers Watson, announced Monday that they had called off a planned $30 billion merger, just a little more than a month after the Department of Justice sued to block the union, in a victory for the White House. The DOJ’s case against the proposed merger was the first big trustbusting move by the Biden administration, which has signaled a willingness to be tough on corporate consolidation. This case is arguably the first antitrust win for President Joe Biden, who named Jonathan Kanter last week to run the DOJ’s antitrust division. Kanter has spent much of his career fighting Big Tech on behalf of smaller companies. On Monday, Aon and Willis Towers Watson said they decided to end the Justice Department’s litigation and move forward independently. Their planned merger, first proposed in March 2020, faced scrutiny from regulators around the world. Some, including officials in the European Union, granted conditional approval based on various concessions and divestments. The DOJ lawsuit was not scheduled to head to trial until at least November, which would have delayed the deal until the first quarter of 2022 at the earliest and was untenable for Aon, a company spokesman told The New York Times. — NEW YORK TIMES

FOOD

Beef prices could climb as market for ‘young cattle’ hits five-year high

A little-known market, that of young cattle, is signaling that pricey beef could be here to stay awhile. Feeder cattle are animals that have not yet been fattened on corn for slaughter in feedlots. Prices for those on the futures market climbed to the highest since March 2016 in Chicago. The gains followed a survey showing the American cattle herd has shrank 1.3 percent over the last year. Harsh weather and high feed prices have helped the trend, with abnormal cold killing calves earlier this year. Recent droughts and record-high temperatures have also forced cattlemen to send animals to slaughter earlier. The shift could mean that even higher beef prices are on the way for consumers, who have already seen increases on burgers and steaks in the past year after the pandemic threw supply chains into turmoil. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TELECOM

FCC: SpaceX seeking rural broadband subsidies to wire urban parking lots

The Federal Communications Commission is challenging a bid by Elon Musk’s SpaceX for $886 million in rural broadband subsidies, saying some of the money appeared headed for serving parking lots and airports with satellite-delivered broadband. The company was among 197 winning bidders from an auction last year to be sent letters Monday by the FCC in an effort the agency said was an attempt to “clean up” the auction’s results. Other letter recipients included Charter Communications Inc., which won bids for $1.2 billion in subsidies, and Lumen Technologies Inc. which won $262 million. Charter and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., as it’s formally known, didn’t immediately respond to e-mails seeking comment, and a Lumen representative didn’t immediately supply a comment. The auction, known as the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, is a centerpiece of FCC efforts to help extend broadband to areas with little or no service. The agency on Dec. 7 announced winning bidders to share $9.2 billion in subsidies over 10 years. The FCC considered 417 winning applicants. SpaceX, among the top winners, had applied for $886 million in subsidies for service from its satellite fleet that’s already aloft. The FCC in a press release about the letters cited “complaints that the program was poised to fund broadband to parking lots and well-served urban areas.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS



