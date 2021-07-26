fb-pixel Skip to main content

COVID cases halt Louisiana hospital intake

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated July 26, 2021, 36 minutes ago
Nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency Department in Springfield, Mo., must don personal protective equipment to treat patients with COVID-19, Friday, July 16, 2021.Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader/Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. — One of Louisiana’s largest hospitals has temporarily stopped taking inpatients for nonemergency surgeries because of a steadily increasing influx of COVID-19 patients.

Baton Rouge-based Our Lady of the Lake said it will pause scheduling new nonurgent surgeries that require an inpatient bed for at least three weeks after admitting 25 new COVID-19 patients within the last 24 hours.

Louisiana has one of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates in the nation. That is worsening the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

Statewide, the health department said Monday the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reached 1,221. That’s more than double the number 10 days ago.

