In largest deal to date, PerkinElmer buys San Diego manufacturer for $5.3 billion

PerkinElmer has agreed to buy San Diego-based BioLegend, a manufacturer of antibodies and reagents for research, for about $5.3 billion, the largest transaction in the Waltham-based firm’s history.

The local maker of diagnostics, lab equipment, and software said it is acquiring BioLegend to expand into fast-growing market segments, such as cell and gene therapy, as well as enter into new areas within its life sciences business. Gene Lay, founder and chief executive officer of BioLegend, said in a press release that the combination would allow PerkinElmer to work in additional areas in clinical diagnostics and food safety testing.

BioLegend, a privately held company, has more than 700 employees and is expected to generate $380 million in revenue in 2022. The company has more than 10,000 customers across 130 countries.