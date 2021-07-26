Air quality alert issued for parts of Mass. as smoke from wildfires hovers over region

“ #AirQuality Alert: Smoke plume from US & Canadian #wildfires is again causing fine particle levels to elevate into Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range today in all MA counties except Plymouth, Bristol & the Cape & Islands,” the DEP tweeted.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection confirmed the news on Monday afternoon via Twitter.

The wildfires raging on the West Coast and in Canada have affected air quality in Massachusetts, with state officials on Monday warning the blazes on the other side of the country could render the air “unhealthy” for people with certain medical conditions throughout much of the Commonwealth.

The National Weather Service, in a separate tweet, said the state’s alert would remain in effect until midnight Tuesday.

“Air Quality Action Day issued by Massachusetts DEP in effect until 12 AM Tue for much of MA excluding southeast MA,” the weather service tweeted. “This is from particulate matter from smoke associated with the western US wildfires.”

The Massachusetts DEP’s online air quality tracker on Monday afternoon was reporting air that was “unhealthy” or “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in a number of communities in the central and western part of the state, as well as a couple of areas north of Boston.

Those sensitive groups, the state says, include people with heart or lung conditions such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors. People in sensitive groups, the DEP site says, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion; take more breaks and keep quick relief medicine handy.

Several Massachusetts fire departments tweeted about the air issues Monday, including the Holden Fire Department.

“The Fire Department has been getting calls about smoke in the area from different parts of Holden,” the department tweeted. “We have investigated and have found no fires in town. At this time, it is believed to be smoke from the wildfires on the West Coast. Of course, please cal 911 if you see a fire.”

The Worcester Fire Department tweted separately that it had responded to “numerous” reports of smoke in the area.

“There is a haze and smell of smoke all throughout Central MA,” Worcester fire officials tweeted. “This is due to wildfire smoke from the western part of the country.”

Hubbardstown residents are also calling about the smoke.

“We have responded to numerous reports of smoke in the area,” the local Fire Department tweeted. “There is a haze and smell of smoke all throughout north central MA. This is due to wildfire smoke in the atmosphere coming from the western part of the country.”

Flames racing through rugged terrain in Northern California destroyed multiple homes Saturday as the state’s largest wildfire intensified and numerous other blazes battered the West.

The fire, which started July 14, had already leveled over a dozen houses and other structures when it tore through the tiny town of Indian Falls after dark. It was burning in a remote area with limited access, hampering firefighters’ efforts as it advanced eastward, fire officials said.

The blaze has charred more than 181,000 acres (73,200 hectares) in Plumas and Butte counties and prompted evacuation orders in several small communities and along the west shore of Lake Almano, a popular getaway.

“Grateful for our firefighters fighting the Dixie Fire,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, tweeted over the weekend. “If you’re in the area -- please stay safe and follow local official warnings.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

