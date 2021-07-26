A bright and sunny week ahead

If you haven’t yet been to the beach this summer, the next couple of days brings you that opportunity. You can expect highs in the 80s at the shore with the tide maxing out around 2:00 p.m. Monday and 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. This leaves plenty of sand to enjoy those early morning and late evening walks.

Sunday’s rain secured it: July 2021 did not have even one Sunday when it didn’t rain. But take heart sun worshipers, the super-wet pattern of earlier this month is over.

Even if you’re not fortunate enough to have the opportunity to go to the beach, any vacationers and even those of us working should be thrilled with the forecast this week. After being close to 90 over inland areas Monday and Tuesday, a cold front will sweep that hot air out to sea with a couple of scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon or evening.

A line of showers Tuesday night will bring an end to two days of very warm weather. Tropical Tidbits

Wednesday is a stunning day with lots of sunshine and temperatures rather cool for August but still certainly comfortable in the seventies. A weaker weather system moves through on Thursday, and while many of us should see at least a couple of hours of showers, it won’t be an all day rain. Once that system passes it’s back to the sunshine and temperatures will go from the 70s on Friday to around or even above 80 by the weekend. In thinking about our weather since June this is definitely one of the best weeks. It will provide heat lovers a couple of days to enjoy but for those folks who don’t like it quite that warm, we’ll see several days of weather more typical of early September.

Advertisement

There will be building heat in the western part of the country as strong high pressure brings readings at or above the century mark for several days while we are experiencing our blissful conditions. Whether the upcoming heat out there is as bad as earlier this month remains to be seen.

Advertisement

Looking further out into August I put together a little loop which shows simply temperatures above or below average. Since the average high in early August is still around 80, being below average doesn’t mean it’s cool. The theme to notice is the consistent northwesterly flow of pockets of cooler than average air. This also likely means that rainfall will not be excessive, and if anything you should continue to water regularly when mother nature isn’t helping out. By the way, if this pattern were occurring in January, the cries of how cold it is would be loud and clear.

Cooler than average air continues to flow south on and off into August. Tropical Tidbits



