Eight-month-old black lab puppy found after being stolen from front yard of Wellesley home; two suspects arrested

It was gone without a trace, its tether perfectly intact and no signs the dog had somehow slipped out of its collar. Police on the scene determined the puppy had been stolen, according to the statement.

The puppy, Ember, had been tethered outside of its owners’ home on Redwing Road in Wellesley for a “very short period of time” last Wednesday when the family noticed the dog had disappeared, Wellesley police said in a statement.

An eight-month-old black lab puppy was reunited with its owners Sunday after it was allegedly stolen from the front yard of a family home in Wellesley in broad daylight, police said. Two people were arrested in the case, authorities said.

Two officers spent the next several days trying to piece the incident together. They knocked on doors looking for witnesses and obtained footage from security cameras and doorbells at nearby homes, the statement said.

Eventually, a break came in the case. One vehicle kept appearing in the footage the officers reviewed. It appeared to have circled the neighborhood several times shortly before Ember disappeared, the statement said.

The officers traced the vehicle’s license plate to a Framingham resident, and on Sunday set out to find the puppy.

“After conducting a brief surveillance of the suspect’s home, they observed, in plain sight, Ember being let out into the yard from the suspect’s home,” the statement said.

Police recovered the dog, who was joyfully returned to its family at the Wellesley Police Department Sunday night. It was not harmed in the incident, police said.

A 40-year-old Framingham man was arrested on the scene and arraigned in Dedham District Court on Monday, police said. Another suspect, a 32-year-old woman, also of Framingham, is to be summonsed to court and arraigned at a future date.

They are both charged with receiving stolen property over $1200 and conspiracy, officials said

