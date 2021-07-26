Five common dolphins rescued on Cape Cod; two others have died

Five common dolphins who stranded themselves in Brewster and Wellfleet beaches are scheduled to be returned to the sea in Provincetown Monday afternoon, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare.
A total of seven of the animals were discovered Monday, IFAW said in a statement.
A mother and calf beached in Brewster and the calf did not survive despite rescue efforts, the group said. The mother survived, they said.
Off Lieutenant Island in Wellfleet seven common dolphins were stranded and two managed to find their own way back to deeper waters, and one died, the non-profit group said.
The remaining four, plus the mother dolphin from Brewster, were enroute to Provincetown where they are scheduled to be released at Herring Cove Beach, the group said.
IFAW planned to broadcast the return of the dolphins on Facebook live.
