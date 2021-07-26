Former Boston superintendent Thomas Payzant dies

“Tom’s leadership was instrumental in moving our schools toward high quality education and narrowing opportunity gaps,” Boston’s Acting Mayor Kim Janey wrote in a tweet. “He will be deeply missed.”

Payzant was Boston’s top school leader from 1995 to 2006. He died Friday, according to education coalition The Council of the Great City Schools.

Former Boston Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Payzant, who led the district for more than a decade and has been credited with drastic improvements in student achievement and increased test scores, has died.

Payzant also had been the superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools from 1979 to 1982 and San Diego Unified School District from 1982 to 1993, and he served as assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education in the Clinton administration, according to a statement from The Council of the Great City Schools.

“Tom Payzant was a tireless advocate for urban public education and a relentless warrior on behalf of urban children and he will truly be missed,” Council Executive Director Ray Hart said in a statement.

After leaving BPS, Payzant worked as a senior lecturer at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Wellesley Superintendent David Lussier also tweeted about Payzant’s death, writing that he ‘supported many of us on our path toward the superintendency.”

“An exceptional educator, who led with such grace and wisdom,” he wrote.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.