Free fares on Route 28 bus line in Mattapan and Roxbury for three months, starting Aug. 29

“As someone who depends, like many Bostonians, on consistent and reliable MBTA service, I know firsthand how vital Route 28 is for the economic corridor that connects Mattapan, Roxbury, and Dorchester,” Janey said in the statement. “The Route 28 Free Fare pilot program demonstrates the City’s commitment to making transportation accessible and affordable for residents and commuters. I am grateful for the partnership of the MBTA and the Boston Transportation Department for their collaboration in realizing this effort.”

Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s office on Monday announced the late-August rollout of a pilot program that’ll provide free fares for three months on the MBTA Route 28 bus, which carries thousands of riders each weekday and links Boston’s Mattapan, Roxbury, and Dorchester sections.

Per the statement, the pilot program will run from Aug. 29 until Nov. 29 with the goal of providing a direct benefit to some of the Boston communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Route 28 bus, the statement said, has ranked among the T’s highest ridership routes both before and during the pandemic, carrying an estimated 12,880 riders every weekday prior to the health crisis. Ridership, the statement said, is generally steady throughout the day compared to other routes that see low off-peak usage.

The 28 route runs from Mattapan Square to Ruggles Station by way of Nubian Square and Roxbury Crossing, the statement said, and serves as a “vital connection” for Mattapan, Roxbury and Dorchester residents to key bus, subway and commuter rail lines, the statement said.

And residents of those neighborhoods, the statement continued, pay a higher percentage of their household income on transportation compared to most other neighborhoods.

Steve Poftak, general manager of the MBTA, lauded the pilot program in the statement from Janey’s office.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the City of Boston on this pilot,” Poftak said. “We look forward to evaluating it and learning more about its impacts on ridership and the transit network.”





