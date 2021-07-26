Highlights from DA Rachael Rollins’s tenure

Here’s a look at a few highlights from her tenure as the top state prosecutor in Suffolk County, as well as her path to the federal nomination.

In April, the Globe reported that was Rollins undergoing FBI background checks, the final step prior to nomination. If the US Senate confirms her nomination, Rollins will become the first Black woman to serve as the top federal law enforcement official in Massachusetts, overseeing more than 200 federal prosecutors.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, tapped Monday to serve as the next US attorney for Massachusetts, has long been considered a front runner for the post.

Advertisement

Rollins made history in 2018, when she was elected the first Black woman district attorney in Massachusetts, beating four other candidates including a longtime prosecutor who had the backing of police as well as the outgoing district attorney.

She has championed reforms that would effectively decriminalize many nonviolent, low-level crimes, arguing that they lead to needless incarcerations, especially for people of color. She has also shown a willingness to vacate wrongful convictions as well as thousands of convictions based on the lab testing of disgraced former state chemists Annie Dookhan and Sonja Farak.

Earlier this month, Rollins moved to overturn tens of thousands of state court drug convictions that were based on testing conducted at the scandal-plagued William A. Hinton State Laboratory Institute, which closed in 2012.

She’s part of a crop of progressive prosecutors whose willingness to take on powerful law enforcement interests from police to fellow prosecutors has endeared her to a loyal base of supporters.

If Rollins is confirmed to the US attorney post, Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, would name her acting successor, who would serve until her term ends in 2022.

Earlier in her career, Rollins was an assistant US attorney.

Advertisement

If she becomes US attorney, Rollins could find herself on the opposite side from her position as Suffolk DA. Rollins and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan sued immigration officials in 2019, seeking to bar the agency from arresting people while they are appearing in court.

As US attorney, Rollins would have to defend Immigration and Customs Enforcement in court and oversee the prosecution of two court officials who allegedly allowed a defendant to flee to avoid an ICE agent.

Also in the US attorney post, she would join a Justice Department led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has prioritized civil rights enforcement, police reform, addressing domestic terrorism, including white supremacy, and combating gun violence — all causes that Rollins has similarly embraced.

Her reform efforts have triggered from the outset blowback from some judges, police officials, and prosecutors. But in the years since, her message has begun to resonate. In March, an independent review published by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that the practice of not prosecuting low-level crimes in Suffolk County was successful in directing nonviolent offenders away from the criminal justice system; defendants whose misdemeanor charges were dropped before arraignment were 58 percent less likely to return to the criminal justice system for a subsequent offense within the next two years, and were more likely to avoid charges for any serious violent crimes, than if prosecutors had continued to press minor charges.

Only 24 percent returned to court for another offense within two years, compared with 57 percent of defendants whose misdemeanor charges were fully prosecuted.

Advertisement

Rollins saw the data as validation of her reforms.

She’s also proven to be willing to dismiss charges in high-profile cases in which the integrity of the original prosecution was in question, including the dismissal of gun charges in the case of Sean Ellis, who was recently released from prison after a murder conviction tainted by police corruption close to three decades ago was overturned.

Her hard-charging reforms have often put her at odds with police commanders and other district attorneys in the state, as well as public safety officials in Baker’s administration, who argue their work should be enforcing laws, not serving as social justice advocates.

And her bluntness has occasionally resulted in controversy, as when she criticized public defenders as mostly white, privileged lawyers who don’t return their clients’ calls. Earlier this year, she was investigated and cleared by the state attorney general and ethics commission for an encounter with another driver in a mall parking lot.

As US attorney, Rollins would still have some say in setting the state’s agenda for enforcing federal laws. Her predecessor, Andrew Lelling, followed the doctrine of the Trump administration and focused heavily on immigration fraud and the prosecution of street gangs and drug traffickers. But Lelling also made his own headlines and brought high-profile white collar cases, such as the Varsity Blues prosecution of parents who bought their children’s acceptance into top universities.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com. Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.