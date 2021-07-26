Lobster boat runs aground in waters off Deer Island in Boston Harbor

A 32-foot lobster boat ran aground Monday morning in waters off Deer Island in Boston Harbor, and all eight people aboard managed to get off the vessel without injury, according to the US Coast Guard.
A spokesman for the guard said a radio call for the vessel running aground came in around 6:15 a.m.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the lobster boat to run aground.
Monday’s incident followed an earlier, tragic case on the harbor on July 17, when 27-year-old Jeanica Julce, of Somerville, was killed while riding a boat that crashed and sank when the vessel carrying her and seven others struck a navigational marker off Castle Island around 3 a.m.
Advertisement
The other boaters were rescued and five of them were sent to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators have said.
Julce’s death is under investigation by the Suffolk district attorney’s office and Boston police. No charges have been filed.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.